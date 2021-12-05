East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) said this week that six of its member cities, including Dublin and Pleasanton, will move to nearly 100% renewable energy in 2022.
The nonprofit public agency, representing 14 cities and unincorporated areas of Alameda County, was created in 2018 to pursue renewable, cost-effective sources of energy, including wind and solar, for its municipal members.
EBCE said Albany, Berkeley, Dublin, Hayward, Pleasanton, and San Leandro have elected to transition to its Renewable 100 service, sourced entirely from California wind and solar resources, at a slight increase in cost. The cities will make Renewable 100 the default service for their municipal power customers in January. Berkeley and San Leandro are expected to follow later in the year. Piedmont set Renewable 100 as the default service for its residents when EBCE was launched in 2018.
Residential customers on income or medical-qualifying discounts, such as the California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) and Medical Baseline programs, will continue with EBCE’s less expensive Bright Choice program, sourced from 40% renewable sources, as will commercial accounts in Dublin during the January transition.
With more communities electing the agency’s Renewable 100 service, EBCE said it is on track to provide 100% renewable energy to all its customers by 2030, 15 years ahead of a state mandate. The agency also serves the cities of Emeryville, Fremont, Livermore, Newark, Oakland, Tracy, and Union City, and the unincorporated communities of Ashland, Castro Valley, Cherryland, Fairview, San Lorenzo and Sunol.