Georgean Vonheeder-Leopold, a Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD) board member, was elected president of the California Association of Sanitation Agencies (CASA) board of director this month at its annual conference in Olympic Valley, California.
CASA is an represents more than 125 public agencies involved in the collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater and biosolids. DSRSD provides potable and recycled water services to Dublin and the Dougherty Valley area of San Ramon, wastewater collection and treatment to Dublin and south San Ramon, and wastewater treatment to Pleasanton by contract. It also DSRSD operates the Jeffrey G. Hansen Water Recycling Plant and a water distribution system for the San Ramon Valley Recycled Water Program.