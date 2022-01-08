Steve Delight has been named district engineer and director of engineering services for the Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD) following the retirement of Judy Zavadil in December.
As director of engineering services, Delight is responsible for planning, permitting, capital improvements, asset management, and clean water and water conservation programs for the district, which provides water, wastewater, and recycled water services for Dublin, San Ramon, and Pleasanton.
Delight, who joined DSRSD in 2000, previously served as an engineer and supervisor of the district’s capital improvement program.
A licensed professional engineer, he holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from California State University, Chico, and a master’s degree in civil engineering from San Jose State University.