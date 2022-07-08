Alameda County — A $162.8 million budget surplus at East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) has allowed for an improved discount over Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) rates. EBCE projects the increased benefit will continue to rise with inflation over the coming months.
The new pricing, part of the annual budget unanimously approved at EBCE’s June 15 board meeting, gives Bright Choice customers a 3% discount on PG&E’s rates, compared to a 1% discount last fiscal year. Renewable 100 customers will receive a three-quarter cent per kilowatt-hour premium over PG&E, compared to one cent previously. Those enrolled in the Renewable 100 plan receive 100% California solar and wind energy.
EBCE provides renewable energy at competitive rates to those who choose to enter the program in Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin, along with other jurisdictions in Alameda County.
U.S. energy prices soared 34.6% over the past year, the largest 12-month increase in almost 17 years, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. EBCE forecasts energy costs to approximately double the historical 12-year average in the new fiscal year.
The budget surplus will also fund local infrastructure investments and a possible one-time $50 credit to customers.
“We're increasing our budget for what we've referred to as local development, our local programs to help increase the conversion to electric vehicles, and electrifying buildings and getting solar and storage on critical facilities,“ said Annie Henderson, EBCE Vice President of marketing and account services.
The budget allocates $1 million to a pilot program designed to electrify goods movement at the Port of Oakland, $2 million to municipal fleet electrification, and $3 million to public fast-charging hubs near high-density multifamily housing.
“Unlike single family homes that typically have parking and thus ability to charge at home, multifamily housing very often does not have dedicated parking, or if there’s dedicated parking, it’s not owned by the resident and so there’s very limited ability to invest in charging for a vehicle,” explained EBCE Chief Executive Officer Nick Chaset. “So you end up in a situation where if you live in multifamily, your ability to charge at home overnight is significantly diminished relative to single family.”
Public speakers also commented last month on whether EBCE — a not-for-profit public agency — should spend $15 million of the surplus to create an EBCE pediatric asthma program at the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland.
Supporters of the hospital grant shared the need for increased asthma resources in the East Bay, while opponents argued that asthma care fell outside EBCE’s purview of low-cost electricity and greenhouse gas emission reductions.
“Let the rich billionaires that don’t know what to do with their money throw it at hospitals,” said Berkeley resident Chris Gilbert. “Let’s have EBCE invest in something it knows.”
Although EBCE previously presented the hospital grant as part of its fiscal year 2022-23 budget, it deferred discussion on the grant at its June 15 board meeting, when the board approved the budget without the hospital grant.