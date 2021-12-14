More than $17 million in incentives is available from the California Energy Commission (CEC) and East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) to purchase and install publicly accessible electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Alameda County.
The incentives are part of the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project to support statewide efforts to phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger cars by 2035.
Funding from the new Alameda County Incentive Project (ACIP) can cover up to 75% of EV charging equipment and installation costs. ACIP is funded by the CEC in partnership with EBCE, Alameda County’s public power provider.
Incentives are available for new charging stations at businesses, shopping centers, gas stations, public facilities, multifamily housing developments and other community locations.
Privately-owned parking facilities may apply if the installation is for shared use parking spaces.
At least 50% of the total funding must be invested in disadvantaged or low-income communities. In addition, half of all fast-charging projects must be near concentrations of multifamily housing to help renters without access to home charging make the transition to EVs, according to EBCE.
“As the cost of EV ownership continues to decline, one remaining barrier for customer adoption is access to charging stations,” said Nick Chaset, chief executive officer at EBCE. “This is particularly challenging for people who live in apartments where there is no opportunity to charge your car where you live. This project will increase opportunities for EV ownership to people who want access to the benefits that EVs provide.”
The incentives range from $3,500 to $6,000 per connector for commercial-grade Level 2 EV chargers and $30,000 to $80,000 for high-powered DC fast chargers. To apply online, visit tinyurl.com/yc39yka6.