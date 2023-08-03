East Bay Housing Organizations’ annual Faith and Justice Breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland. The event will offer coffee, breakfast, musical entertainment, and guest speakers. The Faith and Justice Breakfast is an opportunity to cultivate a community practice of growth, nurturing, and shared wisdom in the ongoing work for housing justice.
According to Ronnie Boyd, community, faith and justice organizer, the theme of this year’s event is “Breaking Bread, Branching Out.” The Black Banjo Reclamation Project (BBRP) will also perform. BBRP is a creative eco-system that curates musical, cultural and land-based opportunities for Black and Afro-Diasporic communities around the world to work with the banjo as a tool for reclaiming ancestral wisdom and creating Afro-futures.