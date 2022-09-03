LOGO - East Bay Regional Park District EBRPD

The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) outlined its Measure WW tax rate increase for the 2022-23 fiscal year during its Aug. 23 board meeting. The proposal includes plans to levy $5.80 per $100,000 of assessed value (AV) for Alameda and Contra Costa County property owners; up from $2.00 per $100,000 AV last fiscal year.

“We need to know how much money we owe in the coming year, and we spread that out across the assessed value of all properties,” said Deborah Spalding, EBRPD assistant finance officer.