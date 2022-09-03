The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) outlined its Measure WW tax rate increase for the 2022-23 fiscal year during its Aug. 23 board meeting. The proposal includes plans to levy $5.80 per $100,000 of assessed value (AV) for Alameda and Contra Costa County property owners; up from $2.00 per $100,000 AV last fiscal year.
“We need to know how much money we owe in the coming year, and we spread that out across the assessed value of all properties,” said Deborah Spalding, EBRPD assistant finance officer.
Alameda and Contra Costa county voters approved Measure WW in 2008,the extension of a 1988 measure that provided “$500 million in bonds to expand regional parks and trails, and to preserve and protect open space for recreation and wildlife habitat,” according to the EBRPD website.
Revenue from this property tax goes only to the repayment of the measure’s debt principal, interest and trustee fees.
The measure’s project list included $5.7 million for the Doolan Canyon Regional Preserve, located east of Tassajara Road, and $13.7 million for the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park.
The new rate will impact residents’ Dec. 10, 2022 and April 10, 2023 property tax bills.
Staff will present the new tax rate to the EBRPD Board Finance Committee on Sep. 28.
District staff also shared, at the Aug. 23 meeting, a report on the district’s first post-COVID legislative advocacy trip to Sacramento in June.
Erich Pfuehler, EBRPD chief of government and legislative affairs, said that the discussions in the capital centered around new funding available through the state’s historic budget surplus and specifically a district request for $8 million for wildfire resilience.
“People were very eager to see us,” said Pfuehler.
According to Pfuehler, the state budget also includes some $100 million for post-fire restoration.
Other topics the district discussed with legislators included ecologically sensitive vegetation and tree mortality in the district.
The district board expressed gratitude for the advocacy efforts.
“Most people like parks,” said EBRPD Director Ayn Wieskamp. “Elected officials, if you approach them with positive statements that you really sincerely believe will help, they’ll do their best to help you.”
Director Dennis Waespi added, “It’s very simple for us to show off our product because we have the product. When we get grants from these folks — congress and legislative people — we perform with it. We do a great job, we don’t waste it, we don’t squander it.”