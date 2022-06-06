The East Bay Regional Park District last week warned hikers and visitors to be aware of snakes, most notably rattlesnakes, along some trails in Alameda and Contra Costa counties.
Park district staff said warm spring weather can prompt snakes to explore their environment, which can lead to more encounters with humans and dogs. They advised hikers and visitors to leave all snakes alone. Park wildlife is protected by law.
They also said parkgoers should avoid hiking alone; scan the ground ahead of them as they walk, jog or ride a bike; stay on trails; avoid walking in tall grass; look before sitting down on a log or rock; and keep dogs on designated trails.