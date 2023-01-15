Because of the heavy storms that have battered the region recently, this is a good time to emphasize winter safety for park visitors.
All East Bay Regional Parks were closed for two days last week in anticipation of potential hazards resulting from what meteorologists described as an ‘atmospheric river storm.’ More closures may happen if circumstances require to protect the public.
Here are some safety tips for winter activity in the parks:
Check the weather in advance and go with a friend, so someone can seek help if there is an emergency. If you go alone, be sure to tell someone where you are going and when you will be back. Then, let them know when you get back. In an emergency, call 911 or 510-881-1121.
Be prepared for changing weather. Dress in layers, carry extra clothing, and wear sturdy footgear. It’s better to carry clothing you may not need than it is to need clothing you do not have.
Bring a map and stay on the trails. Don’t take shortcuts or unmarked paths. Maps can be downloaded from the park district website, www.ebparks.org.
While on the trails, watch for rockslides, fallen trees, and other hazards. Pay attention to warning signs, stay off closed trails, and cooperate with instructions from park district staff.
Take a snack for an energy boost. A thermos full of a hot beverage works well, too.
Trails may be muddy. Leave a pair of dry shoes in your car.
For up-to-date information on park hazards and closures, click on “Visit a Park” at the top of the district’s website, then click again on “Alerts & Closures.”
With the New Year comes the East Bay Regional Park District’s 30th annual Trails Challenge program.
The goal is to complete any five Trails Challenge trails or 26.2 miles (the same distance as a marathon) of non-challenge trails.
The Trails Challenge guidebook contains a list of 20 trails, graded as easy, moderate, or challenging. There are trails open to hikers, bicyclists, dogs, and equestrians. Besides the detailed trail descriptions, the guidebook contains information about trail safety, etiquette, and essential equipment. To download, visit ebparks.org/TC.
Trails Challenge 2023 also offers increased accessibility with trails for people with limited mobility.
Naturalist Kristina Parkison will lead a program on the cultural history of the Ohlone Peoples, from 1 to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 14, in the visitor center at Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve
The program is free, but there is a $5 parking fee per vehicle. Attendees will meet at the Sunol Regional Wilderness is at the end of Geary Road off Calaveras Road, about five miles south of Sunol.