Alameda County — The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) and the union representing 600 of its employees announced Tuesday that they have reached a tentative three-year contract agreement that will ensure workers are paid the prevailing median wage in the Bay Area.
The agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 2428 ended eight months of negotiations and avoided a strike that potentially could have begun before the Labor Day holiday weekend, one of the district’s busiest times of the year.
Union members — park rangers, naturalists, administrative staff, maintenance workers, scientists, carpenters, educators, firefighters, lifeguards and others — were scheduled to vote Wednesday this week on whether to ratify the agreement.
“By coming together, we’ve won an historic agreement to bring respect and fair pay to 600 hardworking people who proudly keep East Bay Parks clean, safe and open for all to enjoy,” said Chris Newey, the union president who works as a supervisor at Kennedy Grove Regional Recreation Area in Oakland. “We look forward to enjoying Labor Day weekend with thousands of park visitors.”
The agreement follows an impasse in negotiations last week and a threatened strike vote that was postponed Friday after the district offered a new contract proposal. That proposal, which followed an emotional special EBRPD board meeting last week, brought the union and district representatives back to the negotiating table and the agreement.
“I cannot think of better news,” said EBRPD board member Ayn Wieskamp, who represents the Tri-Valley. “It’s good to have everybody in agreement and moving forward in a positive manner. I respect our employees. It’s been a tough year.”
The union said positions will receive different increases according to the median wages offered in the Bay Area. Park rangers, for example, will receive 5.75% raises each year — more than 17% during the three-year pact.
The total value of the agreement is more than $29 million covering the contract period. The pact also adds Juneteenth as a paid holiday.
“This is not only good news for our park works, it’s also good for our communities,” said Ross Mitchell, a union vice president who works with underserved youth at Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park in Oakland. “More money in the pockets of workers means more spending at small businesses, lifting up our local economies.”
On Aug. 26, Wieskamp and her fellow board members listened for about 2.5 hours as more than 50 workers spoke during the special meeting. Workers encouraged the directors to spur management to increase wages they said had forced many of them to take on second jobs or leave the district for higher paying agencies to afford the high cost of living in the Bay Area. Others described watching valued colleagues move on for financial reasons and becoming overburdened with the work left behind because of unfilled positions.
“The workers have been asking to be brought up to what other people have been making for many years,” said Heather Weiner, spokeswoman for People for East Bay Park Workers. “Meanwhile, the cost of living has increased, so some of these folks are making 20% below what their peers are at other municipal agencies.”
Despite that, workers who spoke described their love for the district, which includes 125,000 acres of parklands in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, 1,250 miles of trails, and 55 miles of shoreline. Residents make more than 25 million visits to the district’s 73 parks each year.
“The service we provide to the public — it can’t happen without us,” said lifeguard Justin Irwin. “A lot of people don’t want to strike. I don’t want to strike. We love the jobs we do. We love serving the public. And unfortunately, we have to kind of stick to our guns. We need to stand up for ourselves and stand by what’s right. We need to be able to support ourselves and our families.”
A study commissioned by EBRPD three years ago through Ralph Andersen & Associates to address AFSCME job classifications and compensation found the district paid its workers 10% below what other people in similar jobs made in the region. The union said more than 40 positions were unfilled, overburdening the current staff, and the district in 2020 had built a $26 million surplus and had $140 million in reserves.
During the meeting, Newey accused the board of preferring to pay for projects and accumulating slush funds “while your workforce struggles to pay their bills, pay their rents or their mortgages and put food on the table.”
“It has become abundantly clear that this debate is not about if the East Bay Regional Park District can afford the union’s wage proposal,” Newey said during the meeting. “It’s about, ‘Are we important enough to?’ It’s about (whether) AFSCME employees are a big enough priority.”
Newey said he was barely able to send his son to community college and drove a 20-year-old car.
“We keep the parks operating,” Newey said. “We keep the folks safe. We steward the land. It’s not good enough anymore. We have waited patiently for too long. We will no longer allow you to prioritize everything else above the majority of your workforce.”
Throughout the meeting, workers addressing the board did not request pay above what counterparts made in other agencies; they asked for the region’s median for their positions, while accusing board members of underpaying them and overpaying management.
“We are not asking for the moon,” said Constance Taylor, an EBRPD naturalist. “We are asking to be brought up to average, so we can continue living and working in the Bay Area.”
In the last few weeks, workers sent more than 5,000 emails to EBRPD board members asking them to avoid a strike.