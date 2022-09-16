The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) will be participating in the annual California Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 17, with activities slated for several area parks, including noon to 3 p.m. at Del Valle Regional Park south of Livermore.
Volunteers will meet at the Del Valle Visitor Center, 7000 Del Valle Road and focus their clean-up on the west shore of Lake Del Valle. The district will also conduct clean-up activities at the Hayward Regional Shoreline, Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline in Oakland, Crown Beach in Alameda, Point Isabel and Point Pinole in Richmond, and Radke Martinez Regional Shoreline.