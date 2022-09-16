Creek Cleanup

Volunteers cleaned up several areas in local arroyos as part of a previous Coastal Cleanup Day. 

The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) will be participating in the annual California Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 17, with activities slated for several area parks, including noon to 3 p.m. at Del Valle Regional Park south of Livermore.

Volunteers will meet at the Del Valle Visitor Center, 7000 Del Valle Road and focus their clean-up on the west shore of Lake Del Valle. The district will also conduct clean-up activities at the Hayward Regional Shoreline, Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline in Oakland, Crown Beach in Alameda, Point Isabel and Point Pinole in Richmond, and Radke Martinez Regional Shoreline.