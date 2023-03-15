LOGO - East Bay Regional Park District EBRPD

The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) plans to hire more than 50 lifeguards this year for a dozen facilities, including lakes, lagoons, and swimming pools.  The seasonal positions are full-time from May through September.  Starting pay is $20.78 per hour.  Applicants must be at least 16 years old. To qualify, applicants must be able to swim 550 yards in under 10 minutes, carry a rescue board 50 feet, retrieve three dive rings under four to seven feet of water, tread water for two minutes using only their legs, and retrieve a 10-pound brick from underwater.  The district has scheduled several testing dates this month: March 18 and 19 at San Leandro High School, March 25 at the Buchanan Swim Center, and March 26 at Castro Valley High School. For more information, go to ebparks.org/public-lifeguard/jobs