REGIONAL — Saying District Attorney Pamela Price has chosen criminals over the community, a group calling itself “Save Alameda for Everyone (SAFE) last week officially launched a campaign to recall the county’s top prosecutor just months into her term.
The group — describing itself as a coalition of residents, business owners, concerned citizens and victims and their families — filed a notice of intent Aug. 15 with the county registrar’s office to circulate a recall petition.
“DA Price’s failure to bring law and order to Alameda County isn’t because of incompetence. It is calculated,” SAFE said in a statement. “She is willfully fomenting a culture of violence that serves criminals, instead of cracking down on crime to keep violent criminals off our streets. By refusing to charge and prosecute those who commit heinous crimes, she is sending a clear message to the community – we are on our own.”
Lauren Richardson, a spokesperson for Price’s recent election campaign, did not respond to a request for comment on the recall effort.
The group’s move comes weeks after Price rebuffed Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young’s request that she toughen the charges against a repeat offender, and with continued criticism from Lorie Mohs, whose 26-year-old son Blake was killed during a robbery at Home Depot in Pleasanton.
In a statement, Mohs said Price’s policies victimize victims, including her son.
“For 16 weeks, we have begged the DA’s office to properly charge the accused in our son’s murder case. But DA Price has refused to properly charge the case or meet with us to disclose why she is not properly charging,” Mohs said in a statement. “DA Price has lost sight of the real victims here. Instead, she’s advocating for the accused, while forgetting her duty to the people she was elected to serve.”
Price’s policies for criminal justice reform were no secret during her campaign last year to become the county’s lead law enforcement official. A former defense attorney and civil rights’ attorney, Price campaigned on a platform that involved holding police accountable and implementing fair justice programs. She argued that laws that created lengthy sentences disproportionately affected people of color and resulted in overcrowded prisons and jails.
Price said she would not utilize the state’s death penalty, would never seek sentences of life without the possibility of parole, and did not support enhancements, tacked on charges that resulted in sentences that could place people in prison for decades.
Voters chose her in November with 53% of the vote over Chief Assistant District Attorney Terry Wiley, the No. 2 official in the office under former District Attorney Nancy O’Malley.
Since taking office, Price has established a public integrity unit and reopened some police use-of-force cases, including a shooting in Pleasanton, and ended the practice of using sentencing enhancements.
In July, Young wrote a letter to Price when her office charged a repeat offender with two Livermore purse robberies, including one where a woman was beaten. Prosecutors, however, did not utilize “career criminal” and “use of gun” enhancements that could have increased the suspect’s potential prison term from 13 to 25 years.
In her response to the chief, Price said her office had adopted a policy against enhancements unless there are extraordinary circumstances. She said studies showed enhancements did not improve public safety, and instead resulted in higher rates of recidivism.
In seeking a recall against Price, whose term continues to 2026, SAFE said crime is increasing, especially in Oakland, where homicides, assaults, robberies and burglaries are up sharply.
“Now there are senior citizens being killed on the streets, women assaulted in broad daylight, children caught in gang crossfire, hate crimes on the rise,” SAFE said. “Enough is enough. DA Price has made her position clear: It’s the community versus the criminals, and she has made her choice. Therefore, we resolve to fight back as a community.”
SAFE’s notice of intent included 127 signatures, more than the required 100 to trigger the larger signature-gathering effort.
It was not immediately clear how many signatures would be required to force a recall election and in what period of time they must be gathered. County Counsel Donna Ziegler issued a statement Aug. 16 that said the county had not been required to conduct a recall election targeting an official “for at least the past 30 years, if ever.”
“The Registrar of Voters (ROV) is currently analyzing the relationship between the recall provisions set forth in the County Charter and those found in state law to determine the path and timeline for conducting a recall of a county officer,” Ziegler said. “The ROV will provide further details to the public regarding the recall procedures once that work is complete, without delay.”
SAFE’s paperwork filed with the county Registrar’s office in July identifies the committee’s treasurers as Flora Yin and Michael Farr, attorneys at a political law firm in Los Angeles. Brenda Grisham, whose son, Christopher Lavelle Jones, was killed in 2010, was listed as its principal officer.