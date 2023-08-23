Pamela Price

REGIONAL — Saying District Attorney Pamela Price has chosen criminals over the community, a group calling itself “Save Alameda for Everyone (SAFE) last week officially launched a campaign to recall the county’s top prosecutor just months into her term.

The group — describing itself as a coalition of residents, business owners, concerned citizens and victims and their families — filed a notice of intent Aug. 15 with the county registrar’s office to circulate a recall petition.