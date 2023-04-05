TRI-NEW SUPERVISOR.jfif

Supervisor Elisa Marquez

Alameda County — Hayward City Council member Elisa Marquez was sworn in Tuesday as the new Alameda County Supervisor for District 2, which includes a portion of Sunol.

Marquez, who had served in Hayward since 2014, was appointed by her new colleagues last week following two lengthy public hearings to fill the District 2 seat that opened recently with the death of Supervisor Richard Valle.