Alameda County — Hayward City Council member Elisa Marquez was sworn in Tuesday as the new Alameda County Supervisor for District 2, which includes a portion of Sunol.
Marquez, who had served in Hayward since 2014, was appointed by her new colleagues last week following two lengthy public hearings to fill the District 2 seat that opened recently with the death of Supervisor Richard Valle.
After taking the oath, Marquez said she was pleased to join the board, while also acknowledging the recent deaths of Valle and Supervisor Wilma Chan, along with the county’s emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s not under the best circumstances,” Marquez said. “So (I) just want to really carry on the work of Supervisor Valle, his legacy and represent all of District 2.”
Marquez, 44, emerged victorious in a series of supervisor votes March 30, topping fellow finalist Teresa Keng, a former Fremont councilmember. Chabot-Las Positas Community College District Trustee Harris Mojadedi finished third. Ariana Casanova, a Service Employees International Union Local 1021 field representative, came in fourth. Hayward Mayor Mark Salinas, who made the final five of seven applicants, withdrew to support Marquez.
Marquez received votes from Supervisors David Haubert, Keith Carson and Nate Miley during the process, but none from Supervisor Lena Tam.
None of the supervisors explained their votes, but Miley said in advance he planned to select a woman.
Marquez will become the lone Latina on the panel, finishing the first two years of Valle’s four-year term until she faces voters in March 2024 for the final two years. Marquez announced during the application process that she plans to run. Her district includes Hayward, Union City, Newark, portions of Fremont and a sliver of the unincorporated Sunol area.
Marquez took the oath flanked by family including her 94-year-old grandmother, her daughter and friends. She said it was bittersweet to resign before the meeting from her position on the Hayward City Council.
“I’ve been dedicated to that community my entire life, and this process was not easy,” Marquez said. “It was never about me, the title or the position. It’s really about policy and the work of the people. So I look forward to doing that work.”
Marquez did not respond Monday or Tuesday to telephone and emailed inquiries from The Independent about key issues facing the Tri-Valley, including her stances on Measure D, development and open space; rooftop solar and controversial solar farms, like the approved Aramis facility in North Livermore; an appeal of the approval of the Monte Vista cemetery on the city’s border; and her plans for Sunol.
In her application for the position, Marquez – who earned a master’s degree in public administration from California State University, East Bay – cited her extensive governmental experience. Besides her role as a councilmember, she sat on the Hayward Planning Commission and currently serves as a delegate to the Alameda County Mosquito Abatement District.
“My public service journey has always called me to strive for direct impact, improving the health, safety and well-being of District 2 constituents,” Marquez wrote in her application. “In countless experiences, I have stepped into leadership, nominated by my colleagues to serve as chair, collaborating with staff, colleagues and community members to solve problems and improve lives. I lead with integrity and loyalty, building trust and support locally and regionally.”
Marquez listed her top public policy priorities as housing affordability, including updating the county’s housing element, protecting tenants and tackling homelessness; public safety; addressing behavioral health care services; dealing with problems at the Santa Rita Jail; improving the county’s ambulance service; and protecting the county’s financial future following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My entire life has been dedicated to serving others,” Marquez wrote. “Every decision I make, I weigh out the impact and how it can benefit as many people as possible. I am an optimistic, independent thinker and view the role of Supervisor 2 as the highest and greatest level of constitutional responsibility to ensure that safety net services are responsive and effective to meet the needs of vulnerable communities.”
In addition to her council seat, Marquez will give up her job as a probate court investigator for Santa Clara County Superior Court.
Her new colleagues welcomed her to the board before they got down to routine business. Although Tam did not vote for Marquez, she said she looked forward to working with her.
“It’s very exciting to
have another woman on this
board with all due respect to
my male colleagues,” Tam
said. “I have really enjoyed
our conversations, and I
look forward to getting to
know her better. Based on
everything that I’ve heard,
she is going to be a tremendous
asset to our board.”
By Larry Altman REGIONAL — Hayward City Council member Elisa Marquez was sworn in Tuesday as the new Alameda County Supervisor for District 2, which includes a portion of Sunol. Marquez, who had served in Hayward since 2014, was appointed by her new colleagues last week following two lengthy public hearings to fill the District 2 seat that opened recently with the death of Supervisor Richard Valle. After taking the oath, Marquez said she was pleased to join the board, while also acknowledging the recent deaths of Valle and Supervisor Wilma Chan, along with the county’s emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s not under the best circumstances,” Marquez said. “So (I) just want to really carry on the work of Supervisor Valle, his legacy and represent all of District 2.” Marquez, 44, emerged victorious in a series of supervisor votes March 30, topping fellow finalist Teresa Keng, a former Fremont councilmember. Chabot-Las Positas Community College District Trustee Harris Mojadedi finished third. Ariana Casanova, a Service Employees International Union Local 1021 field representative, came in fourth. Hayward Mayor Mark Salinas, who made the final five of seven applicants, withdrew to support Marquez. Marquez received votes from Supervisors David Haubert, Keith Carson and Nate Miley during the process, but none from Supervisor Lena Tam. None of the supervisors explained their votes, but Miley said in advance he planned to select a woman. Marquez will become the lone Latina on the panel, finishing the first two years of Valle’s four-year term until she faces voters in March 2024 for the final two years. Marquez announced during the application process that she plans to run. Her district includes Hayward, Union City, Newark, portions of Fremont and a sliver of the unincorporated Sunol area. Marquez took the oath flanked by family including her 94-year-old grandmother, her daughter and friends. She said it was bittersweet to resign before the meeting from her position on the Hayward City Council. “I’ve been dedicated to that community my entire life, and this process was not easy,” Marquez said. “It was never about me, the title or the position. It’s really about policy and the work of the people. So I look forward to doing that work.” Marquez did not respond Monday or Tuesday to telephone and emailed inquiries from The Independent about key issues facing the Tri-Valley, including her stances on Measure D, development and open space; rooftop solar and controversial solar farms, like the approved Aramis facility in North Livermore; an appeal of the approval of the Monte Vista cemetery on the city’s border; and her plans for Sunol. In her application for the position, Marquez – who earned a master’s degree in public administration from California State University, East Bay – cited her extensive governmental experience. Besides her role as a councilmember, she sat on the Hayward Planning Commission and currently serves as a delegate to the Alameda County Mosquito Abatement District. “My public service journey has always called me to strive for direct impact, improving the health, safety and well-being of District 2 constituents,” Marquez wrote in her application. “In countless experiences, I have stepped into leadership, nominated by my colleagues to serve as chair, collaborating with staff, colleagues and community members to solve problems and improve lives. I lead with integrity and loyalty, building trust and support locally and regionally.” Marquez listed her top public policy priorities as housing affordability, including updating the county’s housing element, protecting tenants and tackling homelessness; public safety; addressing behavioral health care services; dealing with problems at the Santa Rita Jail; improving the county’s ambulance service; and protecting the county’s financial future following the COVID-19 pandemic. “My entire life has been dedicated to serving others,” Marquez wrote. “Every decision I make, I weigh out the impact and how it can benefit as many people as possible. I am an optimistic, independent thinker and view the role of Supervisor 2 as the highest and greatest level of constitutional responsibility to ensure that safety net services are responsive and effective to meet the needs of vulnerable communities.” In addition to her council seat, Marquez will give up her job as a probate court investigator for Santa Clara County Superior Court. Her new colleagues welcomed her to the board before they got down to routine business. Although Tam did not vote for Marquez, she said she looked forward to working with her. “It’s very exciting tohave another woman on thisboard with all due respect tomy male colleagues,” Tamsaid. “I have really enjoyedour conversations, and Ilook forward to getting toknow her better. Based oneverything that I’ve heard,she is going to be a tremendousasset to our board.”