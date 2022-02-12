Mark Estrada, charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of Hayward Police Sgt. Scott Lunger (a Livermore resident), pled guilty last week, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s office.
“We are pleased that the defendant has been held accountable for the violent murder of Hayward Police Sgt. Scott Lunger,” said District Attorney Nancy O’Malley. “Sgt. Lunger’s tragic death shook the Hayward Police Department and community. Police officers put themselves in harm’s way every day while working to keep our communities safe. It is imperative we diligently pursue convictions and appropriate sentences for those who injure or kill police officers in the line of duty.”
Estrada, who faces 50 years to life in prison, is set to be sentenced by Alameda County Superior Court Judge C. Don Clay on March 18. He accepted a plea agreement one week before opening statements were to begin in a second trial and had been on trial in 2020 when the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused the court to declare a mistrial
According to reports, Lunger, a 15-year veteran of the Hayward police force, was on patrol in the early morning hours of July 22, 2015, when he saw Estrada driving erratically near Myrtle and Lion streets and decided to pull him over. As Lunger approached the pickup, Estrada, then 21, fired three shots, striking the officer in the head and leg. A second officer who had arrived on the scene returned fire as Estrada fled. He was arrested later that day.
“We hope that (Estrada’s) conviction and his sentencing will bring a sense of closure and justice for Sgt. Lunger’s family, friends, his law enforcement colleagues and the community,” O’Malley said.