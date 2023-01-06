Data in spreadsheets allows researchers to make breakthroughs by correlating data points.
On Monday, Jan. 9, learn basic functions like filtering, sorting, color coding, date calculations and more with professional genealogist Stewart Blandón Traiman and the Livermore-Amador Genealogical Society,
Transitioning from internal medicine physician and health information technology analyst to professional genealogist, Traiman turned a 30-year dream into reality. He is an expert in RootsMagic; an LGBTQ genealogy blogger; and an officer in the California Genealogical Society, where he also serves as editor and publisher of a monthly electronic newsletter. He is also a member of the National Genealogical Society and the Association of Professional Genealogists.
The event takes place from 7 to 8:30 p.m., via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3CEVqAD. There is no charge, and visitors are welcome. For more information, email Tom Mathews, program chairperson, at program@L-AGS.org.