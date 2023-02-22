Compost Recycle Earth Plant Ground Dirt Hands Noah Buscher Unsplash.jpg

Alameda County – Despite repeated warnings from scientists and from nature itself, the world is still not facing up to the dangers of a warming climate, according to a nationally known authority on energy and the climate speaking to an audience at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL).

While governments issue press releases and pay lip service in international conferences, greenhouse gas concentrations keep rising in the atmosphere and there is little appetite for serious action to cut carbon emissions, the authority said.