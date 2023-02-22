Alameda County – Despite repeated warnings from scientists and from nature itself, the world is still not facing up to the dangers of a warming climate, according to a nationally known authority on energy and the climate speaking to an audience at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL).
While governments issue press releases and pay lip service in international conferences, greenhouse gas concentrations keep rising in the atmosphere and there is little appetite for serious action to cut carbon emissions, the authority said.
In addition, we have not yet faced up to the rapidly growing need for adaptation, the effort to protect society and the economy against weather extremes, sea level rise, massive wildfires and other dangers that have become common in recent years.
The authority is Alice Hill, the David Rubenstein senior fellow for energy and the environment at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, D.C.
Hill is a former California prosecutor and judge who worked for the Department of Homeland Security and National Security Council as special assistant to President Obama.
Recently, she spoke from Washington by internet link to LLNL employees, a talk sponsored by the Center for Global Security Research, the LLNL think tank.
Hill referred in particular to the outcomes of international meetings aimed at finding ways for nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stabilize the climate.
The meetings grew out of a treaty developed at the 1992 United Nations “Earth Summit” in Rio de Janeiro.
Formally called Conferences of the Parties, or COP, the meetings have been held annually since the mid-1990s.
There have been 27 of them. The latest – COP 27 – was held last November in the Egyptian coastal resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh. The preceding year’s conference, COP 26, was held in Glasgow.
Part of the promise from COP 26, Hill said, was to “bring greater ambition” to greenhouse gas reductions in time for COP 27.
For example, the UK representative said that he wanted to see coal, which produces copious greenhouse gas when burned, “confined to the dustbin of history.”
That has not happened, however, and China in particular continues to build new coal fired power plants.
Despite cordial discussions and many promises at COP 26, little concrete action followed. As a result, the mood at COP 27 was let-down, “disappointment,” she said. There was a “big display of all these announcements (after which) everybody goes home, comes back together the next year and there’s no accountability of whether these (improvements) happen, whether they work, whether they mattered.
“It looks good in a press release, but it may not be accomplishing what we hoped.”
To many in the field, she said, the lack of follow-through “has called into question the amount of time and resources spent on this international effort.”
She pointed out that climate damage “falls very unevenly across the globe.” Perhaps 20 wealthy countries have generated the great majority of greenhouse gases, while poorer countries have suffered most of the consequences.
Poorer nations have often borrowed from wealthier ones to deal with the damage, and the strength of the American dollar – the dominant international currency -- makes debt increasingly expensive.
Hill referred to a movement to compensate the poorer countries for “loss and damage,” a phrase used in U.N. discussions of harm suffered from climate change. The harm ranges from property damage to loss of life to the destruction of an entire way of life.
Small, tropical island nations are especially under threat as oceans rise, inundating the land and local businesses and residences.
Pakistan is a leader of the loss and damage movement, having suffered first extreme heat and then catastrophic flooding in the past year.
At COP 26 in Glasgow, the poorer nations managed to get agreement for an international fund to compensate their loss and damage. It was a sign of the difficulty in follow-through. However, details of how the fund would be financed were put off for future meetings.
Limit Temperature Rise
The general goal of emissions agreements is to limit the rise of globaI average temperature as close as possible to 1.5 degrees C. (2.7 degrees F.) above pre-industrial levels. This limit emerged from COP 21 in 2015, held in Paris.
It was a reluctant compromise between those who felt endangered by rising temperatures, such as the inhabitants of low-lying islands threatened by rising seas, and those skeptical of climate concerns who advocated more vigorous industrial growth.
We are already approaching the 1.5 degree ceiling, Hill noted. The Earth has warmed at least 1.1 degree since the industrial era, and the World Meteorological Organization believes there’s a “50-50 chance” that the ceiling will be breached at least temporarily in the next 5 years.
Not All the News is Gloomy
The concerns and voices of climate activists have done some good, she said. They have “bent the curve,” meaning the rate of temperature rise has slowed so that today’s threat appears less extreme than previously feared.
Earlier estimates anticipated temperature rise as high as “4 to 5 degrees C. by 2100. We won’t have that, according to the latest estimates, and so that is a success. No doubt about it,” she said.
On the other hand, it looks as if we will push beyond 1.5 degrees C. in the coming years to an average global temperature rise of 2 degrees or more by the end of the Century.
That much warming will be extremely damaging, experts agree. It will wipe out coral reefs, melt sea ice, glaciers and ice sheets, speed ocean rise to inundate low lying islands and coastal communities, produce more severe storms and wildfires and cut agricultural productivity.
“The science (that forecasts these costs) is unforgiving,” she said.
Not Just a Future Threat
Climate change is often described as a threat to the future, but it is more immediate. Damage is already here, she said.
Cutting greenhouse gas emissions – “mitigation,” in climate jargon -- will benefit future societies, but do little if anything for the present.
We need programs to protect society and the economy now, to deal with flooding, stronger storms, more days of extreme heat, breakdowns in the electrical grid and longer school and business closures, she said.
“Adaptation” is climate jargon for these efforts to make society more resilient in the near term. Hill refers to adaptation as the “poor cousin” of mitigation, neither well understood nor vigorously pursued.
Last year, she published a book on the climate emergency titled, “The Fight for Climate after COVID-19.” In the book’s introduction, she cited one climate-related extreme after another from 2020 alone: record high temperatures, historic wildfires, unprecedented rainfalls and cyclone winds, the continued rapid melting of glaciers and ice sheets leading to ever higher sea level rise.
Hill sits on the board of the global reinsurance company, Munich Re, and cites that company’s estimate that the economic cost of losses from natural disasters grew from $166 billion in 2019 to $210 billion in 2020.
Because the damage is occurring now, she emphasizes, “we need to put adaptation higher on the agenda.”
If we don’t, “if we’re not prepared, the economic damage may make us less able or willing to invest in what we need to do to cut our emissions.”
Her book cites four “crucial steps...(to) prepare for a future of concurrent, consecutive and compounding disasters.”
First, acting “before disaster strikes” can reduce damage and allow faster recovery.
Second, protecting supply chains “avoids panic and economic loss.”
Third, stockpiling supplies and resources for future need creates “an extra level of insurance.”
Fourth, “strengthening emergency response capabilities” makes it possible for help to arrive earlier and speeds recovery.
Little Communication
As for coordinating mitigation and adaptation efforts, however, Hill’s book warns that there is little coordination between the two endeavors.
As examples, she cites potentially shortsighted “steel and concrete” technologies, like desalination and nuclear power.
Her goal was not to oppose these technologies, but to make them more resilient against the effects of a changing climate.
Some U.S. communities are turning to desalination to adapt to record drought, for example, but desalination demands large amounts of energy that is nearly always generated by burning fossil fuels that increase greenhouse gas emissions.
Only about 1% of desalinated water is produced from renewable energy sources, she says. As the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is demonstrating with solar powered desalination plants, this fraction can be increased dramatically.
Nuclear technology offers a different kind of challenge. It can generate plenty of carbon-free energy, but some 40% of the world’s nuclear power plants are close to shorelines, making them vulnerable to sea level rise, storm surge and increasingly destructive storms.
Inland, plants built decades ago, with no consideration given to climate change, can be threatened by increasingly destructive wildfires.
In both cases, planning and existing technology can protect the plants against climate threats.
As for solar energy, Hill notes that solar farms are often backed up by fossil fuel generators that emit greenhouse gases. Utilities in California and Australia have had to turn to generators of this kind to compensate for reduced solar output when wildfires fueled by climate change covered solar panels with ash and dust.
In general, Hill believes that “back to nature” approaches offer the best chances of integrating the “twin goals” of protecting against the immediate impact of a warming world while removing carbon that can threaten the future.
As one example, she describes the protective effects of tropical mangrove forests, large areas of shrubs and trees that block the destructive power of waves from storms fueled by warming while sequestering several times more carbon than other forests.
Vietnam has led in the restoration and expansion of mangrove forests, some of which were destroyed during the years of war with the U.S.
Comparable “wetlands” projects are underway in the UK and the Philippines.
In the final chapter in her book, Hill summarizes the history of climate science, including the weak or perfunctory response of most governments to growing evidence of serious future risk.
In recent years, the world’s two biggest carbon emitters, the U.S. and China, have pledged to become carbon-neutral by 2050 and 2060, respectively.
Even if those pledges were realized, Hill points out, the atmosphere already contains so much greenhouse gas that the world will have to take drastic measures to adapt.
This demands national plans to “improve disaster response, help prioritize public investments in adaptation, pinpoint critical research needs and, importantly, identify markers for measuring progress.”
Governments must develop “climate-resilient building codes and standards…land use policies that remove people from harm’s way and…nature-based solutions such as mangrove forests and salt marshes to buffer sea level rise.”