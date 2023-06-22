The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee last week approved a bill to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)that includes several initiatives proposed by Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA).
“I am pleased at the committee’s bipartisan work in passing the (FAA)reauthorization, and am especially proud that seven of my initiatives were included in the bill that would help to protect American aviation workers’ right to fair pay and good working conditions, improve the safety of the flying public by preventing near-miss incidents like the one we saw at (San Francisco International Airport) in 2017, and help airports become more resilient to the effects of climate change,” DeSaulnier said.