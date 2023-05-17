LOGO - Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory LLNL

Alameda County — China’s rise to join Russia as a nuclear power hostile to the United States is creating a strategic challenge that the U.S. must plan for promptly and at many levels, according to a study published recently by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s think tank, the Center for Global Security Research (CGSR.)

Never before has the U.S. faced “two major power adversaries armed with large and diverse nuclear forces” that can also challenge it with conventional forces, the study says.