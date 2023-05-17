Alameda County — China’s rise to join Russia as a nuclear power hostile to the United States is creating a strategic challenge that the U.S. must plan for promptly and at many levels, according to a study published recently by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s think tank, the Center for Global Security Research (CGSR.)
Never before has the U.S. faced “two major power adversaries armed with large and diverse nuclear forces” that can also challenge it with conventional forces, the study says.
Although not formally allied, Russia and China are “bound together by a hostility to U.S.-led global and regional orders,” according to the study.
They are “armed with many new weapons, nuclear and otherwise, as well as new ideas about how to utilize them to break U.S. alliances and the U.S. will to defend its interests and thereby defeat the United States.”
Titled, “China’s emergence as a second nuclear peer: Implications for U.S. nuclear deterrence strategy,” it is sometimes called the “Two Peer” study. It has attracted serious interest in today’s tense international environment, according to CGSR director Brad Roberts.
Roberts chaired the 18-member study, a bipartisan group of knowledgeable defense experts from around the U.S. and from allied countries. He has briefed audiences in the UK, Japan and South Korea on its findings and will soon return to Europe for more briefings in London and at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
He summarized the Two-Peer study recently in an online talk to a Laboratory audience.
To start with, he said, the world today is experiencing a shift in its security environment comparable in magnitude to that which occurred 30 years ago at the end of the Cold War.
Events in the early 1990s, including the fall of the Soviet Union, led to the relaxation of tensions and steps toward east-west cooperation.
Now, the trend is in the opposite direction, a dramatic increase in tension and insecurity brought about in Europe by Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine and in Asia by China’s military assertiveness in the South China Sea region.
China is rapidly modernizing its military, and Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that the goal of this process is to put China “at the center of the world stage in the dominant position,” Roberts said.
This kind of talk worries American allies in both Europe and Asia and leads them to seek assurances of U.S. commitment to their defense.
To deter attacks against ourselves and to protect our allies, “We’ve only historically had one major power to worry about” Roberts told the Laboratory audience.
China releases no information about its nuclear arsenal, he said, but commonly accepted estimates suggest that it has around 400 nuclear weapons now and will have about 1,500 by 2035.
By a treaty now expected to expire in 2026, the U.S. and Russia each have about 1,550 deployed nuclear weapons, so China’s buildup will make it a full military peer little more than a decade from now.
The implications of China’s rise to power are much more complicated than is revealed by counting weapons, however.
The background of the Two-Peer study is the general belief that the U.S. let down its guard in the optimistic glow of improved relations following the end of the Cold War.
Its strategy for deterrence remains based on the idea that only Russia is a serious potential nuclear threat.
It withdrew all its nuclear weapons from Asia and nearly all from Europe. While Russia and China have been modernizing their nuclear weapons systems, the U.S. has been reluctant to do so.
All U.S. nuclear weapons have aged beyond their design lifetimes. So have the missiles, bombers and submarines that carry them.
Russia and China are aware of these facts and believe the U.S. is in decline.
The Two-Peer study offers more than 40 observations, called “findings,” and more than 50 recommendations for future actions.
For one example, it advocates planning for a “secure reserve force,” so that the U.S. is never without nuclear weapons “even after a nuclear exchange.” Creating and maintaining such a reserve force would be a greater challenge if both China and Russia were adversaries than when Russia alone was the potential threat.
For another example, it recommends making and exercising plans to re-load nuclear weapons onto delivery systems that don’t carry them now, but that are designed for either conventional or nuclear operations.
For a third, it urges the U.S. to engage with allies in both Europe and Asia in realistic exercises requiring nuclear weapons cooperation and coordination between two or more countries.
More generally, for the longer term, it advocates building up a so-called “agile infrastructure” capable not only of replacing aging military systems, but also of “responding rapidly to the forms of nuclear ‘surprise’ most likely from China (a build-up of theater forces) and from Russia (deployment of its novel systems).”
Actions like these will not only improve military capability. but will also send a clear message that may be missing today: that the U.S. is serious about protecting its allies.
Such steps “will help to reduce the risks of an adversary miscalculation of U.S. nuclear resolve,” the report suggests.
While most reaction to the Two-Peer study has been of a factual nature, with requests for further information or clarification, there has been criticism, Roberts said in an email. The study “has been criticized as both too soft and too hard, which doesn’t surprise us as we tried to find the reasonable middle.”
Those who thought the report is “too soft” wanted a much larger build-up of U.S. nuclear forces, while those who thought it “too hard” objected to even a modest build-up, he said.
The Two-Peer report is available online at https://cgsr.llnl.gov/event-calendar/2023/2023-03-23.