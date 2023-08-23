Money Cash Currency Unsplash Pixabay

This year’s federal Low- and No-Emission Grant program awarded nearly $1.7 billion to transit agencies around the country for zero-emission buses, according to an announcement in June from the Federal Transit Administration. The awards, in addition to carbon reductions nationwide, will also help stimulate the economy here in the Tri-Valley.

“Every day, over 60,000 buses in communities of all sizes take millions of Americans to work, school, and everywhere else they need to go,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Today’s announcement means more clean buses, less pollution, more jobs in manufacturing and maintenance, and better commutes for families across the country.”