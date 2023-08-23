This year’s federal Low- and No-Emission Grant program awarded nearly $1.7 billion to transit agencies around the country for zero-emission buses, according to an announcement in June from the Federal Transit Administration. The awards, in addition to carbon reductions nationwide, will also help stimulate the economy here in the Tri-Valley.
“Every day, over 60,000 buses in communities of all sizes take millions of Americans to work, school, and everywhere else they need to go,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Today’s announcement means more clean buses, less pollution, more jobs in manufacturing and maintenance, and better commutes for families across the country.”
Livermore-based GILLIG, LLC reported that nearly half of its partnerships have used funding from the Low-No program to purchase its buses.
A leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses, GILLIG’s first battery electric bus was introduced in 2016, which led to several additional models, including hybrid electric, near-zero emission compressed natural gas, and clean diesel buses. Today, they provide these buses to more than 50 customers around the U.S.
Wheels, the bus service operated by the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA), currently operates 60 GILLIG diesel-hybrid buses ranging between 30 and 40 feet long, according to its 2022 Zero-Emission Bus Rollout Plan. The fleet burns about 416,000 gallons of diesel annually at an average fleet efficiency of 5.01 miles per gallon.
But the transit authority must also respond to the Innovative Clean Transit regulation of 2018, which set small-agency bus-purchase requirements at 25% of new bus purchases at zero emission between 2026 and 2028, and 100% of purchases at zero emission by Jan. 1, 2029.
LAVTA’s rollout plan detailed its intentions to pursue a hydrogen fuel-cell electric bus (FCEB) fleet, with projections to become emissions free in 2034, when it will operate 68 FCEB buses. As the 2029 deadline only restricts new bus purchases, existing buses will run a little longer.
“The LAVTA Board has been fully supportive throughout the development of the FCEB transition plan,” wrote the plan. “The cities of Dublin, Livermore, and Pleasanton, and also Alameda County, have all adopted Climate Action Plans that strategize to meet GHG reduction targets, ultimately benefiting communities through cleaner air, greater independence from fossil fuels, and more environmental sustainability.”
Similar to battery-electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles rely on a chemical reaction to produce electricity and power an electric motor. The difference lies in refueling. Battery-electric vehicles recharge via sometimes lengthy electrical processes, but hydrogen fuel cell vehicles only need to have their hydrogen tanks refilled.
Both forms of energy storage can be charged with carbon-emitting or carbon-free power sources. While the California Energy Commission reports some 760,000 battery-electric vehicles sold in California, their fuel-cell counterparts have tallied less than 12,000 sales thus far.
But LAVTA still cited California as having “the most mature hydrogen fueling network in the nation,” including the First Element Fuel distribution center in Livermore, which plans to increase its pump testing capabilities at the Livermore hub within the next three years, according to an Aug. 15 press release from First Element. The agency expects the number of California hydrogen production and distribution centers for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles to grow as hydrogen demand gains popularity in the near future.