REGIONAL — The federal government’s Public Health Emergency (PHE) for COVID-19 will expire on May 11, bringing an end to a declaration that helped vaccinate nearly 270 million people across the country.

The PHE builds on top of a Republican bill signed by President Joseph Biden earlier this month that immediately ended a separate national emergency declaration instituted by President Donald Trump at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.