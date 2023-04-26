REGIONAL — The federal government’s Public Health Emergency (PHE) for COVID-19 will expire on May 11, bringing an end to a declaration that helped vaccinate nearly 270 million people across the country.
The PHE builds on top of a Republican bill signed by President Joseph Biden earlier this month that immediately ended a separate national emergency declaration instituted by President Donald Trump at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
It also comes as media around the world report on the discovery of a new variant, Arcturus, which has been found in 20 countries, including the United States.
What does the end of the pandemic emergency mean for you?
The Data
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said COVID-19, which killed more than 1.1 million people nationwide, will remain a priority, but cases reported since the Omiron surge in January 2022 are down 92%. Deaths declined by more than 80% and new hospitalizations are down nearly 80%. In Alameda County, cases and deaths also are down significantly. In total, 2,228 people died through the beginning of February, including 25 in Dublin, 111 in Livermore, 85 in Pleasanton and less than 10 in Sunol, according to the Alamdea County Health Care Services Agency website.
About 94% of residents in Alameda County received at least one vaccination; about 87% are fully vaccinated. In Dublin, 97% of residents received at least one dose, while 89% are reported as fully vaccinated. Approximately 87% of Livermore residents received one dose, with 81% fully vaccinated. Ninety-seven percent of Pleasanton residents received one jab, with 90% fully vaccinated. Sunol numbers are the same as those for Pleasanton.
Vaccinations and drugs
COVID-19 vaccines will remain free as long as the federal supply lasts. The HHS said vaccines and drugs such as Paxlovid and Lagervrio, will become part of the “traditional health care marketplace,” because Congress has not to this point provided additional funds to purchase more vaccines and treatments to issue free to health care providers.
Vaccines recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) are deemed a preventative health service for most private insurance plans and will continue to be covered without a co-pay, the HHS said. Even after the federal supply runs out, the Affordable Care Act will make vaccines free under private and public insurance. People without insurance might have to pay at that point and people with private insurance will need to confirm their provider is in-network, the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) said.
Kaiser Permanente patients, for example, will continue to get COVID-19 vaccinations at no cost, because most of the healthcare provider’s plans cover preventative service without cost sharing, Kaiser spokeswoman Antonia Ehlers said.
COVID-19 testing and
doctor visits
At-home COVID tests purchased over the counter could become more expensive. People with private insurance and some private Medicare plans will no longer be guaranteed free at-home tests. The cost will be determined by an individual’s insurance plan, KFF said.
Ehlers said some Kaiser patients, for example, will have to share the cost of testing after May 11.
“The changes depend on their plan,” she said.
Doctor visits for people with private insurance and various Medicare plans also could come with co-pays, depending on their coverage. Uninsured people in most states would have to pay full price for tests unless they go to a community health clinic, KFF said. Some Medicare patients in rural areas far from access to care might continue to have flexibility in their telehealth treatment, the HHS said.
Other drugs
During the COVID emergency, doctors could prescribe controlled substances through phone or Internet appointments. Patients now must visit their physician for such prescriptions.
Medicaid and Medicare
Many of the provisions for eligibility and care for people on Medicaid and Medicare could change. Patients should check with their provider.
Some of the rules and regulations for hospitals, nursing homes and health care providers instituted under the federal emergency could change, because many of the waivers and flexibilities established to enable the healthcare system to weather the storm will expire May 11.
The future
Alameda County ended its local public health emergency on Feb. 28 at the same time California ended its statewide emergency. In a statement at the time, the county’s Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss said the end of the declaration did not mean the end of COVID-19.
Earlier this month, public health officials around the world began watching a subvariant of the COVID-19 variant Omicron, as it has appeared around the world. Arcturus, or XBB.1.16, was recently surging in India.
County health authorities advised staying home if sick, keeping vaccinations up to date, wearing masks for protection, gathering outdoors or indoors with ventilation; and getting tested if sick. The county Health Services agency advised residents to plan where to seek treatment and not wait for symptoms to worsen.
“These precautions are the best ways we can continue to protect ourselves and manage the pandemic as it continues to evolve,” Moss said. “Alameda County, like other Bay Area counties, led the nation in response to COVID-19, thanks to partnership with community-based organizations and health care system and community clinic partners. We thank residents, organizations, and local businesses for partnering with Alameda County at the beginning of the pandemic and for their ongoing efforts to protect the health of the community,”