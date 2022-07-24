Officials from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will host five online information sessions for California residents in July, including four on how to become a U.S. citizen and one on the asylum process.
The naturalization sessions are divided among three district offices, though they will present information that is relevant to all interested California residents, such as eligibility requirements, fees, how to file and how to prepare for the citizenship interview and test. Interested people do not need to be from specific districts to watch the virtual sessions.