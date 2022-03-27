The San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission expects to receive $7 million in community project funding from the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill recently passed by Congress.
The bill, which President Biden signed last week, funds the federal government through the end of September. It includes the first round of funding for infrastructure programs that were included in the long-term Infrastructure bill that was approved in November.
The commission, which operates the Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) commuter rail service, said the $7 million is earmarked for the North Lathrop and Manteca ACE stations and a zero-emission pilot program for locomotive engines.
"These investments will help continue to improve and expand passenger rail options for our region,” said Christina Fugazi, commission chair. “We aim to provide convenient, safe and sustainable transit options and appreciate the recognition by Congress that these station projects and technology improvements are an important part of California’s transportation future.”
The commission said the bulk of the funding, $4.4, million would go to modernize the Manteca station, a multi-modal transit hub, including rider-safety improvements. Another $1.5 million will go to update the North Lathrop station, while the remaining $1.5 million will go to the ACE Locomotive Zero Emission Engine Conversion Project.
ACE offers four round trips daily between Stockton and San Jose. The 86-mile route includes stops at Lathrop/Manteca, Tracy, Vasco Road, Livermore, Pleasanton, Fremont, Great America, and Santa Clara.