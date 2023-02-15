LOGO - Federal Emergency Management Agency FEMA

Alameda County – Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) has opened Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Dublin and Oakland to assist Alameda County residents who need financial help to make repairs to their homes and small businesses damaged during January’s parade of ferocious storms. 

While most public agencies in the Tri-Valley are still in the process of assessing the total cost of the damage, Alameda County was recently added to President Joseph Biden’s major disaster declaration following California’s storms. This addition will make residents eligible for federal assistance, including grants for repair, housing, medical expenses, transportation, childcare, and moving and storage expenses. 