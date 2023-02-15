Alameda County – Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) has opened Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Dublin and Oakland to assist Alameda County residents who need financial help to make repairs to their homes and small businesses damaged during January’s parade of ferocious storms.
While most public agencies in the Tri-Valley are still in the process of assessing the total cost of the damage, Alameda County was recently added to President Joseph Biden’s major disaster declaration following California’s storms. This addition will make residents eligible for federal assistance, including grants for repair, housing, medical expenses, transportation, childcare, and moving and storage expenses.
“Over a month after record breaking storms swept through our community, I know many of our neighbors are desperately still looking for assistance,” U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell said in a statement. “I’m happy to share that federal disaster aid may now be available to Alameda County residents and businesses that were affected by the recent storms.”
The Tri-Valley as a whole appeared to escape without as much extensive damage as occurred in some areas of Northern and Central California, but the storms did cause unprecedented flooding, erosion and mudslides. It also damaged roads, downed trees and forced closures of trails in Sycamore Grove Park in Livermore.
Costs for public entities to fill potholes and repair parks have already reached into the millions of dollars without adding individual residents’ expenses to deal with leaky roofs, muddy messes, hillside erosion, fallen trees and damaged vehicles.
About 40 people attended an informational meeting on Feb. 9 at the Shannon Community Center in Dublin, where FEMA officials outlined some of what affected residents must do to apply for low-interest loans or grants to help finance repairs for damage directly attributable to the storms.
Mallory De Lauro, Swalwell’s district chief of staff, reported that FEMA and the Small Business Administration (SBA) have aid available.
“The benefit of going to one of those DRCs is that there are personnel from FEMA, the State of California and Alameda County,” De Lauro said. “So while most people are interested in the FEMA and SBA programs, there may be some more niche situations that either the county or the state might be able to help with.”
The DRCs will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Feb. 24 at the Alameda County Public Works Agency office, 4825 Gleason Drive in Dublin or at 7001 Oakport Street, off of 66th Ave. in Oakland.
Each center will offer referrals for federal, state and local resources available to homeowners, renters and business owners whose properties were affected. FEMA said those impacted should file insurance claims for damage to homes, personal property, businesses and vehicles before applying for FEMA help. Applications must be filed by March 16.
Many of the loans offered have low or zero interest rates, De Lauro said.
De Lauro said the effects of the storm were less severe in Alameda County than other areas like Santa Cruz County, but significant problems occurred in pockets throughout.
“We definitely had people lose feet of their backyards to a creek,” she said. “There were homes in Livermore that flooded.”
Other areas hit hard included Sunol, where several vehicles washed into Kilkare Creek, and flooding and mud knocked classrooms at Sunol Glen School off their foundations and covered the school’s playground.
Assessing the
Tri-Valley’s Damage
As Tri-Valley residents began seeking help, government agencies throughout the Tri-Valley were slowly assessing damage to public areas, compiling cost estimates and beginning repairs. Costs were already amounting to millions of dollars, which cities and other government entities also can try to recover by applying to FEMA.
Dublin spokesperson Shari Jackman said the city did not sustain any major damage to homes and property, but did have impacts on hillsides at Creekside Drive, Dublin Boulevard west of Silvergate Drive and at some creeks and channels.
“These storms moved a lot of mud and debris into these areas and also resulted in a considerable amount of erosion,” Jackman said. “Additionally, many trees were lost and roadways were impacted. The city anticipates stabilization, pothole filling and various clean-up efforts will cost approximately $1 million.”
In Livermore, officials spent about $250,000 before rain began falling on emergency protective measures, including barriers, sandbagging and street sweeping, spokeswoman Stephanie Egidio said.
The city estimates storm damage at more than $5.8 million, including $2 million for road and bridge repair; about $1.6 million for water control facilities including arroyos culverts and drains; $12,000 for public utilities; and more than $2.2 million for parks operated by both the city and the Livermore Area Recreation and Parks District (LARPD).
Egidio said FEMA requires the city to identify specific projects that will qualify for FEMA public assistance.
“This is the beginning stage and we do not have a timeframe for exactly when we will know what will be covered and for how much,” she said.
Chip Dehnert, a spokesman for the Dublin Unified School District, said its campus suffered no significant or unusual damage during the storms. The biggest issue, he said, was roof leaks.
“This was not due to an accumulation of rain, but rather wind and driving rain being blown into roof vents,” Dehnert said.
The damage resulted in a minor cleanup, he said.
Eric Whiteside, a park ranger at Sycamore Grove Park, said many trails remain closed and inaccessible because of mud and debris and two areas of damaged trail pavement, including one area about 100-200 feet from the Wetmore Road parking lot. Rangers are still assessing the needed repairs.
Water released from the Del Valle reservoir as the lake rose raced through the park’s creek, also wreaked plenty of havoc.
“It’s pretty hazardous at this point. It’s still a trail, but it’s just we’re worried about it collapsing in the future,” Whiteside said. “And then the other chunk, where a huge chunk of the trail just kind of fell into the creek, is maybe halfway through the park.”
Rangers were trying to open trails one-by-one and are planning for events come the spring to invite volunteers to help rangers make repairs.
“One big section of the park hasn’t opened yet, because it’s just hard to access it,” Whiteside said.
Superintendent Chris Van Schaack described damage to the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District’s (LVJUD) campuses as “fairly minimal.”
“There were a few leaky roofs that needed repair, some clogged drains and downspouts, and some flooding of parking lots and other common areas on campuses,” Van Schaack said. “Fortunately, most of the heavy rains occurred while school was not in session, so it had very little impact on students. Our maintenance crew had to put in some extra hours, but cost of the damage was actually very low.”
Van Schaack said the maintenance team’s preparation work mitigated the problems.
“This included checking drainage lines, sweeping away any excess leaves or branches from areas that the water would flow, and cleaning gutters,” the superintendent said. “All in all, our systems worked the way they were supposed to.”
Pleasanton city spokesperson Heather Tiernan said the city is continuing to assess storm damage.
“The city received reports of numerous trees that fell due to high winds throughout the first weeks of January,” Tiernan said. “We also received many reports of localized flooding and storm damage. The areas most impacted by localized flooding were along Foothill Road, along Sycamore Road, in the Valley Trails neighborhood, and around Del Prado Park.”
Tiernan said city staff monitored the arroyos, surrounding trails and waterways for erosion. Augustin Bernal Park and Centennial Trail were closed because of erosion and damage. Augustin Bernal Park reopened, but long-term repairs still need to be made.
Flooding damaged several private homes. The city advised homeowners how to apply for potential disaster assistance from FEMA, Tiernan said.
“Throughout January, city staff worked around the clock to prepare for storms and responded to issues very quickly, which minimized the impact on the community,” she said. “We continue to assess damage and get estimates for repairs, but from the information we have now, the cost of our response to the January storms will be a few million dollars.”
In addition to visiting FEMA’s centers, residents can apply for assistance in several ways, including online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov; by calling 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585 for the hearing impaired; or by downloading the FEMA app. Spanish speakers can access help at fema.gov/es.
Small business owners can seek assistance at fema.gov/business-industry/doing-business/small-business; by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
When applying, residents must supply some personal information, a general list of damage and losses with documentation; and insurance company information.
