Alameda County — An inmate at the county’s Santa Rita Jail in Dublin died April 27 after becoming sick in his cell, sheriff’s officials said.
The 26-year-old man became the fifth inmate to die in the jail in 2023.
The man, whose name was not released, was booked into the facility March 28 following an arrest in Livermore. He was assigned to a restricted housing unit, where he was held as the sole occupant in a cell “due to extensive assaultive history on staff,” Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Tya Modeste said.
“During the Intake medical screening by Wellpath custodial medical personnel, he admitted he used a controlled substance the day before his arrest,” Modeste said. “Despite his admitted drug use, there was no cause for concern found during the medical and mental health intake process.”
About 10:35 a.m. April 27, a deputy saw the man in his cell “drinking a profuse amount of water from his sink and vomiting.” He was taken to the jail’s medical unit ,where he was found unresponsive in bed about five hours later.
“Life-saving measures were initiated by custodial medical personnel and paramedics who also responded,” Modeste said. “He could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 4:05 p.m.”
The inmate’s name was not released pending notification of his relatives. Jail investigators are trying to locate his next of kin, who are believed to live in Mexico.
Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau Medical Examiner will work to determine the cause of death.
A report will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office.
Deputies are investigating four other deaths at the jail this year. Candice “Cody” Vanburen, 33, of Oakland, died March 1 after he was found unresponsive in his cell. He had ingested a controlled substance before entering the facility, deputies said.
Elizabeth Laurel, 39, died Feb. 13 after she was found unresponsive in her cell. Arrested in San Leandro for selling drugs, she had an extensive history of drug addiction, deputies reported
Charles Johnson, 45, suffered a medical emergency in his cell Feb. 2 and died two days later in a hospital.
Stephen Loftin, 39, died by apparent suicide on Jan. 17, four days after he was booked into the jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and drug offenses. Deputies found him with a bed sheet wrapped around his neck and tied to a top bunk.
