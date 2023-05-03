DUB-Santa Rita Jail.JPG

Judge Nathanael Cousins recently signed a consent decree that will provide substantial changes to policies and procedures at Santa Rita Jail, above, following a lawsuit filed on behalf of inmates.  (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)

Alameda County — An inmate at the county’s Santa Rita Jail in Dublin died April 27 after becoming sick in his cell, sheriff’s officials said.

The 26-year-old man became the fifth inmate to die in the jail in 2023.