With Halloween almost here, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is reminding people to take precautions to reduce the risk of fire.
“As more people plan to celebrate the holiday this year, whether it be trick-or-treating or costume parties, we want everyone to know where potential fire risks exist so they can take the steps needed to minimize them,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA.
According to the NEPA, more than 3,500 residential fires nationwide started with holiday decorations between 2014 and 2019. Almost half of the fires were the result of decorations being too close to a source of heat, including candles and space heaters.
The nonprofit association based in Quincy, Massachusetts, issued the following safety tips:
Many common decorations like cornstalks, crepe paper, and dried flowers are very flammable and should be kept away from any open flames or sources of heat, including candles and light bulbs.
Candles should be used only in well-attended areas and out of the path of trick-or-treaters. Children should always be supervised when candles are lit, and candles should be extinguished before leaving an area.
Glow sticks or electric candles are the safest choice when it comes to lighting jack-o-lanterns. If real candles are used, they should be lit using long fireplace matches or utility lighters. Keep jack-o-lanterns with real candles away from other decorations.
Avoid costumes with fabric that billows or trails behind the wearer. Do not wear costumes made of loosely woven fabrics like linen and cotton that can be flammable.
Give children flashlights or glowsticks for lighting. Make sure their masks have eye holes large enough for them to see clearly.
Do not place decorations where they could block an exit or escape route.
“With a little added awareness and planning, people can enjoy a fun-filled Halloween and stay fire-safe in the process,” Carli said.