With Halloween almost here, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is reminding people to take precautions to reduce the risk of fire.

“As more people plan to celebrate the holiday this year, whether it be trick-or-treating or costume parties, we want everyone to know where potential fire risks exist so they can take the steps needed to minimize them,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA.