President Biden has ordered that all flags are to fly at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, January 26, due to the tragic shootings in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday. Ten people were killed during a Lunar New Year celebration.
Flags Flying at Half-Staff to Honor the Victims of the Gun Violence in Monterey Park, California
The Livermore School of Dance Ballet and Jazz Companies performed "Mary Poppins," a musical dance revue directed by Brittany Lee on Saturday, Jan. 21 and 22. The performances combined ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, modern, contemporary lyrical …
