Individuals and families affected by the recent severe winter storms may be eligible to receive a one-time Disaster CalFresh benefits card if they lived or worked in Alameda County between Dec. 27, 2022, to Jan. 25, 2023, regardless of immigration status.
A social security number is not required to apply for Disaster CalFresh benefits, and receipt of these benefits is not considered public charge.
Disaster CalFresh is for anyone who:
Could not work or get paid because of the recent winter storms, and/or
Had their dwelling, home, or workplace damaged because of the recent winter storms between Dec. 27, 2022, to Jan. 25, 2023, and/or
Had winter storm-related costs including food loss, damage to belongings, power outages, shelter and/or evacuation costs; and
Did not receive regular CalFresh benefits for the month of December 2022.
Households who received CalFresh benefits in December 2022 are eligible to apply for Disaster CalFresh benefits if at least one person in the household did not receive regular CalFresh benefits for the month of December 2022. This means that a mixed household with children who received CalFresh for December 2022, but the adults did not receive CalFresh, could potentially be eligible for Disaster CalFresh.
How to Apply for Disaster CalFresh:
Any Alameda County Social Services Agency office that offers CalFresh services, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (Feb. 21 to March 1), or
An Alameda County Disaster Recovery Center, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily including weekends and holidays (Feb. 10 to Feb. 24).
Online:MyBenefitsCalWIN.org(Feb. 18 - March 1)
Telephone: 510-272-3663 (Feb. 21 - March 1)
The household’s total income received or expected during the disaster period PLUS its accessible liquid assets (cash and funds in a checking or savings account) MINUS a deduction for disaster-related expenses shall not exceed the disaster gross income limit (DGIL).
For example, a family of four may qualify for Disaster CalFresh benefits in the amount of $939 if their combined monthly income and liquid resources (cash and funds in a savings or checking account) is less than $3,130 after subtracting any expenses incurred due to the winter storms.
Outreach flyers are available in English and Spanish. Additional outreach materials can be found on the CDSS Disaster CalFresh Outreach webpage.