Individuals and families affected by the recent severe winter storms may be eligible to receive a one-time Disaster CalFresh benefits card if they lived or worked in Alameda County between Dec. 27, 2022, to Jan. 25, 2023, regardless of immigration status.

A social security number is not required to apply for Disaster CalFresh benefits, and receipt of these benefits is not considered public charge.