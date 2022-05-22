The Foothill High School baseball team defeated the De La Salle Spartans 4-1 on May 13 to win the East Bay Athletic League Championship. The Falcons capped off their EBAL tournament run defeating the 12th ranked team in the state.
The Spartans struck first, scoring the game’s first run in the first inning of play, but the Falcons shut them out from that point on.
The Falcons got off to a slow start offensively, but picked up their play in the 5th inning. The Falcons would score four straight runs and take a 4-1 lead heading into the 6th inning.
Foothill’s pitching closed out the Spartans in the final innings and the Falcons would capture the EBAL title.
Junior pitcher Tyler Gebb was terrific for the Falcons allowing just one run and two hits in seven innings pitched. The Falcons fielders had 21 putouts on the day as well.
Falcons’ senior Evan Bittler went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Senior Gabe DeBenedetto went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
With the win, the Falcons clinched the No. 1 seed in the North Coast Section playoffs which will start on May 17.