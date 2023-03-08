AccuWeather and National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologists are forecasting another atmospheric river storm across California late Thursday night through Saturday. The storm will bring with it the risk of more flooding, mudslides, strong gusts and additional feet of mountain snow. AccuWeather’s chief meteorologist further noted that another storm to follow next week will bring “a 2,000-plus-mile feed of deep subtropical Pacific moisture yielding heavy rain at lower elevations and heavy snow in the mountains.”
Visit Dublin, https://bit.ly/DublinStorms; Livermore, https://bit.ly/LivermoreStorms; and Pleasanton, https://bit.ly/PleasantonStorms for updated information.