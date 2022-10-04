A former top level U.S. State Department official, Rose Gottemoeller, will discuss the Ukraine war and the future of global arms control as part of the Rae Dorough Speaker Series at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore.
Gottemoeller, now a lecturer at Stanford University’s Center for International Security and Cooperation, served as the State Department’s undersecretary for arms control and international security from 2012 to 2016. She previously served as assistant secretary for arms control, verification, and compliance, and was the nation’s chief negotiator for the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) signed in 2010.