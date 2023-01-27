LIV-LLNL CADET HONORS.jpg

Second Lt. Hannah Fletcher, a 2021 Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) summer intern, has been named the 2022 United States Air Force (USAF) Cadet of the Year.  

This award recognizes the best cadet in an Air Force commissioning program based on military performance, academics and physical fitness. LLNL’s ROTC internship program reinforces the commitment that the national laboratories have to the Department of Defense and the importance of providing hands-on research and development experience to the nation’s future military leaders.  