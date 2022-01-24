The Tri-Valley has been a hub for high school basketball ever since the East Bay Athletic League (EBAL) was formed. Many of the top high school stars from the area go on to play at the college level.
This year, many former Tri-Valley players have shined in the college ranks.
The Montana Grizzlies men’s basketball team achieved an overall record of 11-6 and have a good shot at winning the Big Sky conference and possibly an NCAA tournament berth. Behind their success is former Dublin Gael Robby Beasly III, who is currently averaging 11.2 points per game, good for second on the team in scoring.
Beasley has been shooting 38.3% from the 3-point line and leads the Grizzlies in attempts per game. He had a season high 19 points against Eastern Washington University. The former Gael led Dublin High to a deep state title run back in 2019.
Beasley is not the only Tri-Valley hoops product making noise in the college ranks. Former Foothill High Forward Michael Smith is currently playing for the Sonoma State Seawolves and is averaging 8.3 points per game, good for third on the team.
2018 Amador Valley Graduate Tommy Krammer is also making some noise. He is currently playing for the Cal State Monterey Bay Otters and has been a consistent shooter off the bench.
Tri-Valley players have also been dominating the community college ranks. Former Dublin Gael Anthony Roy has been averaging 25.0 points per game at Wenatchee Valley College in Wenatchee, Washington.
Roy, who transferred from the University of San Francisco this past season, had a season high 38 points against Fairchild Airforce Base on Nov. 21. Roy was named Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the week on Nov. 15.
Malik Jackson, another former Gael, has been a starter on the Las Positas College Men’s basketball team in Livermore. He plays a vital role defensively for the Hawks as he is usually matched up with the opposing team’s marquee player.
The California State Basketball Championships always seem to have a Tri-Valley team somewhere in the mix for gold, and that comes from the players that the Tri-Valley seems to produce. It is rare for most cities to have a college basketball player come from their school, but it seems that the Tri-Valley constantly sends its best to the college ranks.