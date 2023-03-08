Alameda County – An inmate told Santa Rita Jail officials he had ingested a controlled substance before entering the Dublin facility. Later, he was found unresponsive in his cell and died at a local hospital, deputies said.
Candice “Cody” Vanburen, 33, of Oakland was pronounced dead on March 1 at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley. Vanburen was the fourth in-custody death at the facility since mid-January.
According to authorities, Vanburen was sent to the Santa Rita Jail from Valley State Prison in Chowchilla on Feb. 27 after completing a sentence for vehicle theft. Vanburen had been scheduled to appear in Alameda County Superior Court this month for an unresolved parole revocation hearing.
During a medical screening by Wellpath staff, a health care provider for prisoners, Vanburen admitted to using a controlled substance before arriving at the jail, Alameda County Sheriff’s Lt. Tya Modeste said.
Despite his drug use, Modeste said, there was no cause for concern during the medical and mental health intake process.
About 5:20 a.m. on Feb. 28, a deputy found Vanburen breathing but unresponsive alone in his cell. Wellpath staff administered five doses of Narcan — a treatment for opioid overdose — through his nose and three more with injections. Paramedics took him to Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley in Pleasanton, and from there he was transferred to Eden. He died the next day, Modeste said.
During his treatment, his family was notified and allowed to visit. Vanburen was non-binary and used him/he/his pronouns, deputies said.
The Alameda County medical examiner’s office will investigate to determine the manner of death. The District Attorney’s Office was notified, and a report will be sent to the California Attorney General’s Office.
Court records show Vanburen had a lengthy history of crime in Alameda County. He was arrested 28 times with convictions for burglary, drug possession in jail and receiving stolen property. His record included six parole violations.
In 2021, Berkeley police arrested him for breaking into a truck and stealing $2,300 worth of tools, which he tried to sell to a group of construction workers, including the truck’s owner. The victim and owner confronted him and retrieved the stolen tools, records show.
He was released from jail in San Mateo County on Jan. 26, 2022 and ordered to report to the county’s probation department, according to documents. He never did. He was arrested in Richmond on Feb. 18, 2022 for burglary. Ten days later, he was arrested again in San Bruno for stealing a 1998 white Ford F-150 truck. Stolen goods and drug paraphernalia were also found in his possession.
Authorities are continuing to investigate three other recent deaths at the local facilities.
Inmate Stephen Loftin, 39, died by apparent suicide on Jan. 17, four days after he was booked into the jail. Hayward police arrested Lofton on suspicion of possession a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.
Deputies found Lofton’s neck wrapped with a jail-issued bed sheet tied to a top bunk.
Charles Johnson, 45, who was arrested Jan. 27 in Oakland for allegedly violating a protective order, suffered a medical emergency in his cell Feb. 2. He died Feb. 4 at Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley Hospital.
Elizabeth Laurel, 39, died Feb. 13, after she was found unresponsive in her cell. Laurel, who was arrested in San Leandro on a warrant charging her with selling drugs and possessing controlled substances, had an extensive history of addiction and was on withdrawal protocols for various substances, including opioids and alcohol, deputies said.
The coroner’s office has not released results of autopsies for those three inmates.