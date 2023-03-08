Santa Rita Jail

Alameda County – An inmate told Santa Rita Jail officials he had ingested a controlled substance before entering the Dublin facility. Later, he was found unresponsive in his cell and died at a local hospital, deputies said.

Candice “Cody” Vanburen, 33, of Oakland was pronounced dead on March 1 at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley. Vanburen was the fourth in-custody death at the facility since mid-January.