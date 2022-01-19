Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free, and orders will usually ship in seven to 12 days.
Orders are limited to one order per residential address; one order includes four individual, rapid-antigen, COVID-19 tests; and orders will ship free starting in late January. Representatives suggest ordering tests now to have them when needed.
If a COVID-19 test is needed now, please see other testing resources for free testing locations in your area at bit.ly/3KkwekR.