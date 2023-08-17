Tri-Valley Haven, a Livermore-based nonprofit, is providing short-term therapy at no cost for victims of domestic abuse or sexual assault. The nonprofit, which provides support services for victims of sexual and domestic abuse and shelter for the homeless, is offering up to 10 free counseling sessions for adults, children, and families. In addition, Tri-Valley Haven offers two ongoing support groups: Healing Through Art, which addresses the effects of past trauma and abuse, and a DV Support Group for survivors of domestic violence.
To schedule a counseling appointment or join a group, call 925-449-5845 or go to trivalleyhaven.org to complete an online intake form.