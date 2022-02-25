KindlyTest, a medical diagnostics company based in Santa Clara, has opened a free COVID-19 testing site at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.
The site, at Gate 12 of the fairgrounds off Valley Avenue, will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, according to a company announcement. Testing is available for anyone ages 2 and older and no appointments are necessary.
KindlyTest, which operates several test sites in the Bay Area, is working with a laboratory in Hayward to provide test results within 24 to 36 hours.