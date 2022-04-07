Alameda County — Following more than a year of discussion and a recent public workshop, Alameda County officials have unveiled four proposed policies for future large-scale commercial solar energy farms and battery storage facilities in unincorporated areas near Livermore.
Tackling the preservation of prime land, open space and how to utilize the burgeoning concept of enhancing agriculture with solar facilities, the proposals will be presented to the Board of Supervisors at its 10 a.m. meeting on April 14. County Planner Albert Lopez said the public can send him emails with opinions in advance by April 8 at albert.lopez@agov.org or comment during the meeting, which will be held on Zoom.
A memo released to the public said county officials are trying to “balance the need for renewable energy with the desire to conserve open space, promote agriculture and protect biological resources.”
The initial proposals drew some criticism.
David Rounds, a member of the Friends of Livermore who said he was speaking for himself, said the policy framework is incomplete and lacks the necessary detail.
“It does not address this fundamental conflict between the desire for clean energy and the negative impact large solar fields have on agriculture and open space,” Rounds said. “The task should be sent back to staff and staff should be given the necessary time to thoroughly address the fundamental issue.”
Larry Gosselin, a member of the county’s Agriculture Advisory Committee which spent most of last year identifying potential policies, said he recognized county officials are trying to compromise.
“I don’t necessarily believe compromise is the best thing to do,” Gosselin said.
The policy suggestions include allowing solar and battery projects only in areas designated as Large Parcel Agriculture (LPA) sites within the East County Area Plan (ECAP), which already allows for wind-related projects such as in the Altamont Pass.
Solar panel farms, which would require a conditional use permit (CUP) and environmental analysis, would not be considered “buildings,” and instead would be listed as “electrical transmission corridor equipment.”
Farms could occupy no more than 1,000 acres in the aggregate. Projects fewer than 100 acres would be photovoltaic — panels turning sunlight into electricity — while projects larger than 100 acres in size must be agrivoltaic, a process that combines solar farms with agriculture, such as growing crops or raising animals in the shade underneath.
A second policy is designed to comply with the county’s Williamson Act, which states non-agricultural structures that do not qualify as buildings must be located on no more than 10% of the property, or 10 acres, whichever is less.
A third policy would require a solar farm entity using land designated as important farmland or prime soils to conserve an equal amount of land elsewhere, such as purchasing additional property. A project’s operator also could address this policy by providing a restoration plan, if the facility is closed, to preserve the land long-term.
A fourth policy will encourage innovation and pilot projects for renewable energy, including agrivoltaics, which, to this point, has not been embraced by Alameda County residents during public meetings.
Other ideas in this policy would include placing solar panels over aqueducts, placing projects in urban sites on rooftops and over parking lots to take pressure off rural areas, and rezoning and making land use changes to encourage solar and battery deployment in commercial and industrial areas.
Other suggestions for policies include officials taking into account climate, soil conditions and water availability when approving projects, conducting environmental reviews, partnering with academia, and developing site standards to prevent fires, maintain scenic areas with 100-foot setbacks from roads, protecting groundwater and developing site restoration plans with financial surety.
County residents expressed a desire for publicly created solar policies following the Board of Supervisors approval of the 410-acre Aramis project in March 2021. The supervisors’ meeting will occur five days before a county judge will hear arguments defending the project from its company, Intersect Power, county lawyers, and the organization Save North Livermore Valley, which will try to convince him to overturn its approval.
Rounds said the board is under pressure to create a solar policy because “a meaningful and comprehensive solar energy policy is a critical step for Alameda County toward doing our part to address climate change.
“The county faces the competing environmental demands of accelerating the development of clean photo-voltaic energy (PV) while protecting, preserving and enhancing agriculture and open space,” Rounds said. “The policy framework being presented to the BOS does not resolve these competing interests.”
Rounds added that because most of the unincorporated land in East Alameda County is zoned LPA, “virtually anything that could have been done around PV and battery storage before this policy framework was developed will still be doable if the framework is approved.
“It is essentially a rubber stamp to eviscerating the premise of Measure D,” Rounds continued.
Although the policy framework puts a cap of 1,000 acres for PV solar development and a 300 acre cap on battery storage projects, Rounds said the land attractive to solar developers in the east county is prime soil and agriculture land not much larger than this 1,000 acre cap.
“The recommended policy framework will allow utility scale solar pretty much where the developers would want to build anyway and does little to protect and enhance agriculture and open space,” Rounds said.
Gosselin, who supports agrivoltaics, said the “shade strategy” should be fully embraced because it will benefit agriculture, the environment and provide high-income along with aspirations for trail systems and wildlife corridors.
He said he believes those against it, including the companies, oppose because of the expense.
“I believe that the people who say it’s not feasible are looking for the cheapest alternative,” Gosselin said.
Many in public meetings have expressed that agrivoltaics is experimental, but Gosselin said agrivoltaics works and is being implemented worldwide.
“Shade strategy is something that would be remarkably beneficial to Alameda County,” Gosselin said, adding that working with university solar programs, including at UC Santa Cruz and UC Berkeley, would lead to microgrids, decentralized sources for electricity.
“If we start the policy out by diluting it we will never move forward to those beneficial programs,” he said.
Gosselin added that he feared the proposal to require agrivoltaics on parcels of 100 or more acres will lead to numerous applications for 99-acre solar farms.
Gosselin said East Bay Community Energy has a plan to be 100% clean power by 2030 and if Alameda County is not providing it, the public power agency will buy it elsewhere, adding that the push for rooftop solar has been ongoing for 15 years.
“It's not going to happen,” Gosselin continued. “We have a history to demonstrate that.”