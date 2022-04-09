Dennis Gambs is running for re-election to the Zone 7 Water Board.
“The current drought is a stark reminder of just how precious water is,” said Gambs. “Zone 7 must improve water supply reliability to Tri-Valley residents and agricultural customers for future generations. Additional storage, such as the Sites Reservoir and Los Vaqueros Expansion Projects, is needed to capture extreme storm events and offset snowpack storage lost because of global warming.”
Gambs is a civil engineer and former water supply and flood control manager at Zone 7 for 34 years. He was elected to the Zone 7 Board of Directors in 2018.
“I have a lifelong interest in water supply, flood control, and community service,” Gambs said. “I am a strong advocate for community input and decision making that is readily transparent to the public”
Gambs and his wife Lisa have lived in Livermore since 1980, where they raised their two sons and now enjoy time with their grandchildren.
