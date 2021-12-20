The 21st West Coast Jamboree girls’ basketball tournament will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, through Thursday, Dec. 30, at high school gymnasiums across Alameda and Contra Costa Counties and at Los Positas College in Pleasanton.
The jamboree, the largest girls’ high school basketball tournament in the nation, will include 15 eight-team divisions, a total of 120 teams. It is being presented this year by Visit Tri-Valley, a destination marketing organization for the East Bay region.
The tournament was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Platinum Division, considered one of two divisions with the highest level of competition, will be played at Las Positas.
The field will include DeSoto High School, from DeSoto, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, which finished last year as the MaxPreps 10th ranked team in the nation with a 28-2 record. Five DeSoto players have already committed to Division 1 colleges.
The division will also include California powerhouses Centennial (Corona) High School, St. Mary’s (Stockton) High School, Archbishop Mitty (San Jose) High School, and Salesian (Richmond) High School.
Dublin High School and Granada High School in Livermore will also host Premiere Division tournaments.
Admission is $5 for children 5-12, seniors 65 and older, and those with valid student ID. Admission is $10 for adults and children 13 and older without student ID. Wristbands will allow admission at all sites for each day purchased.
Brackets for the each of the 15 divisions will be available through a link on the MaxPreps website.