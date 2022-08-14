SPORTS-Girls Vball Preview.JPG

Tri-Valley high schools including rivals Foothill and Dublin high, seen above, are gearing up for another competitive year of girls' volleyball.   (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)

Last year’s girls’ volleyball season was filled with ups and downs, upsets, blowouts and everything in between. This year’s crop of Tri-Valley high school volleyball teams should be no different.

Amador Valley lost key seniors to graduation but will be back with a fresh crop of young talent to lead the team this season. Katie O’Sullivan was a versatile player on the floor last year and is coming back for her junior season. Madison May was a big part of the Dons rotation last year and is coming back for her senior season.