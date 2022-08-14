Last year’s girls’ volleyball season was filled with ups and downs, upsets, blowouts and everything in between. This year’s crop of Tri-Valley high school volleyball teams should be no different.
Amador Valley lost key seniors to graduation but will be back with a fresh crop of young talent to lead the team this season. Katie O’Sullivan was a versatile player on the floor last year and is coming back for her junior season. Madison May was a big part of the Dons rotation last year and is coming back for her senior season.
Foothill was one of the more dominant teams last season. They were upset in the second round of the NCS playoffs but will still be competitive this year under Head Coach Dusty Collins.
Sophomore standouts Paige Bennett and Katie Solonga will return for the Falcons. They will be key in continuing Foothill’s success next season.
Dublin High School was a quiet surprise last season. After upsetting Foothill in the NCS tournament, the Gaels put together a nice run to lead them to playoff success.
Head Coach Mike Bongay led the young Gaels to multiple key wins last season and will be vital to this year’s success.
Granada also enjoyed being the underdog team last season. They upset east bay powerhouse Bishop O’Dowd in the first round of the NCS playoffs and will bring back key pieces to the team such as setter Samantha Callahan and Head Coach Rich Cortez.
Livermore did not have the best record, but will bring back some of their young players. Riley Butikofer will lead this year’s team. She was an All-League selection last year and will look to improve on her success from last year.
Granada will host the first home game in the Tri-Valley on Sept. 13 when they face Monte Vista High School.