The Amador High School girls’ water polo team had an outstanding season last year, as they won the East Bay Athletic League title and made it all the way to the CIF NorCal semifinals. The Dons are looking forward to another stellar season in the pool.  (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)

One of the hidden sports gems in the Tri-Valley has been high school girls’ water polo. Last season, teams like Amador Valley and Foothill sustained success throughout their season.

This season looks to be another exciting year with new players and new teams vying for a North Coast Section playoff berth.