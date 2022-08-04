One of the hidden sports gems in the Tri-Valley has been high school girls’ water polo. Last season, teams like Amador Valley and Foothill sustained success throughout their season.
This season looks to be another exciting year with new players and new teams vying for a North Coast Section playoff berth.
Amador Valley had one of their more successful seasons to date last year, going 23-5 and going 7-0 in league play. Six of their players made an all-league team last season as they made it to the NCS playoffs.
Senior goalie Erin Brown will be returning for the Dons. She was the backbone of the Dons defense last season and was arguably the best goalie in the league last season.
Attacker Evelyn McLaughlin is also returning for the Dons. She was one of Amador’s leading scorers last season and will look to build on her previous success.
Foothill High School also had a big year last season. They went 15-7 overall without an all-league selection player on their team and used their entire team to defeat their opponents.
Led by Head Coach Francis Usedom, the Falcons will hope to make their way into the NCS playoffs this season.
Both Granada and Livermore High had struggles last season. They combined for an overall record of 5-21, but both teams had multiple players make all-league selections.
Things will look up this year for both teams. A new crop of players means a fresh start for the Matadors and Cowboys. This season will give younger players a chance to develop while also looking to be competitive for the upcoming year.
Foothill and Granada will kick off the first home water polo match in the Tri-Valley with the Falcons going on the road to face the Matadors on Sept. 6.