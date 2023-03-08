Steve Glazer

Senator Steve Glazer

 ShellyH

Alameda County – On Feb. 28, State Sen. Steve Glazer resigned from his seat on the Senate Select Committee on Bay Area Public Transit, charging that Bay Area leaders have failed to support fiscal oversight of the financially ailing BART.

The move came two weeks after BART officials announced that the transit agency will begin incurring a $48 million budget deficit in 2024 when federal aid allocated to keep it afloat during the pandemic will end. Agency officials said they expect the deficit to grow to $1.2 billion by 2032 unless they find new revenue sources.