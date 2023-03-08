Alameda County – On Feb. 28, State Sen. Steve Glazer resigned from his seat on the Senate Select Committee on Bay Area Public Transit, charging that Bay Area leaders have failed to support fiscal oversight of the financially ailing BART.
The move came two weeks after BART officials announced that the transit agency will begin incurring a $48 million budget deficit in 2024 when federal aid allocated to keep it afloat during the pandemic will end. Agency officials said they expect the deficit to grow to $1.2 billion by 2032 unless they find new revenue sources.
For years, Glazer supported an independent Inspector General (IG), one that could identify financial mismanagement and waste. Even after a Glazer-inspired IG was approved by voters in 2018, BART blocked the oversight. Glazer condemned BART for preventing IG Harriet Richardson from doing her job to investigate mismanagement and potential malfeasance, and last month authored another bill in the state legislature to make the IG stronger. The bill would give the IG access to records BART officials blocked Richardson from receiving. Anyone getting in the IG’s way could face jail time.
The agency has continued to obstruct oversight. BART operates with massive deficits. It makes its employees some of the highest paid in the nation, and relies on government subsidies to keep the trains running.
In a statement, Glazer called himself a longtime public-transport supporter who is concerned about the financial problems facing Bay Area transit systems. But, he said, the “status quo” is unacceptable.
“Bay Area leaders have not stepped up to fix the fiscal oversight problems with BART, as well as the underfunding of the Inspector General’s office,” Glazer said. “When these problems are addressed, I will join with my colleagues and support greater transit funding.”
Glazer’s resignation came days after he was named to the select committee formed by State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) to help Bay Area public transit agencies get the funding they need.
Wiener is set to chair the committee, which also includes Sens. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley); Bill Dodd (D-Napa); Aisha Wahab (D-Fremont) and Mike Maguire (D-San Rafael).
Glazer said he will not be involved with the committee.
“I’m not going to serve on a cheerleading panel for BART when they refuse to provide their Office of Inspector General with the powers and budget to exercise responsible fiscal oversight,” Glazer tweeted when announcing his departure from the committee and wishing its members well.
Glazer’s 7th District includes Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin and Sunol in Alameda County with a large swath of Contra Costa County.
In a Feb. 28 resignation letter to Wiener, Glazer wrote that “the failure of Bay Area leaders to hold BART financially accountable makes my participation in this transit support committee incompatible.”
“I recognize and support the pressing need for the state to invest in public transit agencies throughout the Bay Area given the financial uncertainty that looms over these systems,” Glazer wrote. “However, there is no guarantee that these agencies will spend taxpayer dollars sensibly without adequate oversight of their expenditures. I point to the recent alarming reports from BART’s Inspector General regarding BART’s financial mismanagement and brazen defiance of voter-mandated oversight.”
In his letter, Glazer cited a June 2022 Alameda County Grand Jury report that found BART’s leadership “repeatedly blocked the Inspector General’s authority and autonomy.”
The report continued, “The Grand Jury found that BART’s board of directors and management engaged in a ‘pattern of obstruction’ that has impeded the Inspector General’s ability to conduct independent oversight and ‘stymied (Office of Inspector General) independence and the confidentiality of investigations.’”
The 2018 Regional Measure 3, which established the IG as an agency watchdog, was approved by Bay Area residents with 55% of the vote and authorized BART officials to seek increases on bridge tolls to pay for repairs and transit projects.
After the election, Glazer said the tolls would raise about $1 billion, so it was critical for the IG to review the administration’s performance, efficiency and management of projects.
When Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Harriet Richardson to the IG position in 2019, Glazer said the public would benefit from her “transparent oversight of the safety, cleanliness, financial responsibility and efficiency of this agency.”
But last year, former State Auditor Elaine Howle, comparing the BART IG to similar positions in other agencies, said that BART IG’s “office lacked the authority and independence necessary to do its job according to the best practices recommended by national professional organizations that set standards in the accountability field.”
Glazer’s statement said he advanced legislation last year that “enhanced independence for the IG, conforming its auditing standards and investigations with other transportation IGs.” Newsom vetoed the bill at the BART Board’s request, Glazer said.
Last month, BART officials said its ridership level had dropped 70% since the pandemic and fares were not enough to sustain the agency.
In a post on its own website in February, BART said cutting service was not an option.
“If new funding is not secured, BART is facing devastating cuts that will have serious impacts on the quality of life in the Bay Area,” the site said.
BART said options to deal with the dire financial situation included increasing revenue and decreasing expenses, reducing overtime for employees, improving service to bring back riders. “Consequences of a financial cliff,” the site said, include running trains 60 minutes apart, closing at 9 p.m., shutting down some lines and stations, eliminating weekend service and mass layoffs.
Richardson has attempted to do her job. In early February, she issued a report that showed BART officials spent $350,000 to pay the Salvation Army to help homeless people in their stations and train cars find shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program helped only one person.
“As BART and other regional transit systems seek additional state funding to stave off upcoming fiscal problems,” Glazer wrote in resigning, “the Legislature must ensure that these systems spend public resources responsibly.”