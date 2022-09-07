REGIONAL – A former golf instructor who taught hundreds of students in Pleasanton and Dublin has been found guilty of sexually abusing a young female student for years.
Kwangson “Sonny” Kim, 55, of Dublin faces six to 18 years in prison following his conviction of continuous sexual abuse of a minor and three counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor, prosecutors said.
“I am pleased that the jury found the defendant guilty and that justice was served on behalf of the victim and the entire community,” Alameda County Deputy District Attorney Natasha Jontulovich said in a statement.
Kim taught for years at local courses including Tri-Valley Golf Center in Pleasanton and Dublin Rancho Golf Course under the name, Sonny Kim Golf Academy.
During a three-day trial at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin, the victim testified that Kim touched her inappropriately and repeatedly when she was his student from November 2014 to February 2018. She was 12 to 15 years old at the time.
Prosecutors said Kim was the girl’s instructor throughout her childhood.
“As their relationship grew over time, he would drive her to and from practices and provided her both group and individual lessons,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement. “Over this period, the defendant used those opportunities of access to Jane Doe to sexually abuse her.”
Two other former students also testified during the case that Kim inappropriately touched them. Kim, however, did not face charges in their cases.
Taking the stand in his own defense, Kim claimed he never touched the girl in a sexual manner, his attorney, Matthew Oliveri, said. Kim told jurors he never put his hands on any of the girls while giving them golf instructions, such as guiding a golf swing.
During an interview with The Independent, Oliveri described it as a “he said, she said” case. He said he would decide whether to appeal following the sentencing.
Asked why the victim would make up a story, Oliveri said she viewed Kim as a second father, but became angry when Kim told her she was not ‘getting any good.’
“His defense was he never touched them or intended to touch them in a sexually abusive way,” Oliveri continued. “It ‘just didn’t happen’ was his defense.”
Relaying what the girl testified in court, Oliveri reported that she said Kim groped her, putting his hand on her breast while she was sitting on his lap in a golf cart and touching her while she exercised. He further noted that she said Kim came up on her right side as she started her golf swing, put his hand on her inner thigh and touched her private area as she swung through.
Jurors took about a day to find him guilty. They acquitted him of a charge of penetration with a foreign object.
Dublin police investigated after the girl reported the allegations to a school counselor. Police announced his arrest in February 2018.
Kim, who is married but has no children, was free during the trial. Judge Thomas ordered him immediately held in Santa Rita Jail without bail. Stevens scheduled Kim’s sentencing for Sept. 28.