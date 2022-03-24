Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the organizer of America's premier hot rod and custom car events, is returning to the Alameda County Fairgrounds for the 38th All American Get-Together on Saturday and Sunday, March 27 and 27.
The event will feature over 3,000 American made or powered custom hot rods, muscle cars, restored classics and trucks competing for show prizes, as well as on-track excitement with burnout competitions, the Goodguys Autocross Series and more.
Hundreds of vendors and exhibitors will be on site offering products and services, memorabilia, food and drinks, and more. The weekend-long swap meet, and corral will feature car parts as well as cars for sale. Throughout the weekend, Goodguys will also be doing giveaways of their select products.
A special indoor car show will feature custom vehicles from 1936-1972 competing for the coveted Custom of the Year award honors.
The annual family-friendly event will feature highlights such as the Nitro Thunderfest Dragster Exhibition, burnout competition, indoor lowrider display, model/pedal car show, Pinstripers Brush Bash, and more. There will also be a Kids Model 'Make and Take' plus Kids Zone with free arts and crafts, games and prizes.