Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law Senate Bill 548, which designates the Tri-Valley – San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority as a Rail Transit District.
Under state law, the designation exempts commuter rail projects that run through multiple jurisdictions from local building codes during construction. It is expected to speed up significantly the permitting process for the 42-mile Valley Link passenger rail project connecting the Bay Area Rapid Transit system and the Altamont Corridor Express.
The bill was approved by the state Senate 36-0-4 in May and by the Assembly 74-0-2 in September.