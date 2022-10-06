Bee Bug Neonicotinoid Garden Pesticide Ankith Choudhary Unsplash.jpg

REGIONAL — Gov. Gavin Newsom last week vetoed a bill by Tri-Valley Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) that would have limited the use of five pesticides that kill bees, birds and butterflies.

The veto disappointed supporters of the bill, which would have curbed the use of neonicotinoid, or neonic, pesticides in non-agricultural settings, such as home gardens and golf courses. The chemicals – imidacloprid, clothianidin, thiamethoxam, dinotefuran and acetamiprid – can be purchased online and in stores.