REGIONAL — Gov. Gavin Newsom last week vetoed a bill by Tri-Valley Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) that would have limited the use of five pesticides that kill bees, birds and butterflies.
The veto disappointed supporters of the bill, which would have curbed the use of neonicotinoid, or neonic, pesticides in non-agricultural settings, such as home gardens and golf courses. The chemicals – imidacloprid, clothianidin, thiamethoxam, dinotefuran and acetamiprid – can be purchased online and in stores.
However, a national trade organization that represents manufacturers, formulators, distributors and other industry leaders involved with specialty pesticides and fertilizer said it welcomed the veto because the legislation was unnecessary.
In a statement explaining his veto, Newsom said Bauer-Kahan’s bill, AB 2146, would have circumvented California’s regulatory process of establishing restricted materials.
That job, Newsom said, belongs to the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR), which “has a mission to protect human health and the environment from adverse impacts of pesticides by regulating sales and use and fostering reduced-risk pest management.”
“DPR has already taken significant steps to restrict neonicotinoid uses, based on scientific review and documented uses that pose the greatest risks to pollinators and human health,” Newsom wrote. “The department is finalizing regulations on the agricultural use of neonicotinoids and will begin the process of evaluating non-agricultural uses next year.”
Bauer-Kahan said she was “deeply disappointed” by the governor’s veto.
“Our pollinators are dying,” Bauer-Kahan said. “We know the cause, and it is past time to take action.”
Bauer-Kahan said the DPR has had ample evidence since 2009 to review the non-agricultural use of neonicotinoids.
“We are already far behind the rest of the world in protecting pollinators and human health,” she said. “The European Union, New Jersey and Maine have already eliminated the home use targeted by AB 2146. The bill was well balanced, only limiting applications of neonicotinoids in circumstances where they were already unnecessary. These pesticides already pollute over 90% of Southern California urban surface water. They have killed millions of bees and butterflies.”
Bauer-Kahan said she supports Newsom’s direction to the regulator to take on the issue and said she will do everything in her power to ensure comprehensive and quick action from DPR.
“I hope that our state moves quickly to create smart, proven policies to protect our bees, butterflies, and biodiversity,” she said.
Bauer-Kahan and environmental groups supporting the bill said California’s beekeepers lost nearly 42% of their colonies last year. Bees are needed to pollinate crops, including strawberries and almonds, which are critical to the state’s economy.
Studies, proponents said, also showed neonicotinoids were linked to a decline of European bees and about 1,600 other varieties of bees, birds, Monarch butterflies and insects.
Laura Deehan, state director of Environment California, said her organization was “disappointed that the governor chose to veto this bill to save the bees.”
“The reality is that California needs to move with urgency to protect our pollinators,” Deehan said. “Other states have acted in a similar fashion, and California was poised to be the eighth to do so.”
Deehan said she hopes the DPR implements the restrictions in Bauer-Kahan’s bill.
“The silver lining here is that in his veto message, the governor calls on his Department of Pesticide Regulation to issue rules in the coming year to address non-agricultural uses of neonics,” Deehan said. “Of course that lining assumes the rules will be well-crafted and have teeth.”
Deehan said her organization will continue to advocate for pollinators until the necessary protections are in place.
“We came close, and we may still get a victory for the bees in the coming year,” she said.
In a statement, Megan J. Provost, president of RISE (Responsible Industry for a Sound Environment,) said Newsom’s veto acknowledged that pesticide evaluations should be conducted by California’s DPR.
“California’s pesticide regulatory program is scientifically rigorous with the DPR having reviewed and continued to register neonicotinoid-based products for use in urban and suburban settings,” Provost said. “Its scientific determinations mean that products can be used effectively and safely when applied according to label directions.
“Existing law,” Provost continued, “gives DPR’s regulators broad authority to evaluate the availability and use status of any pesticide product at any time for a range of safety and scientific reasons, so pesticide-specific legislation that supersedes this process is unnecessary.”