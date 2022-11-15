Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Oct. 19 the availability of four $50,000 rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the murders of Lamar Murphy in Alameda County; Jessica Martinez in Bakersfield; Kyrin Wright in Fresno; and Eric Velasquez in Santa Paula.

Under California law, law enforcement agencies may ask the governor to issue rewards in certain unsolved cases where they have exhausted all investigative leads, to encourage individuals with information about the crimes to come forward. According to a release from Newsom’s office, public assistance is vital to law enforcement, and rewards may encourage the public cooperation needed to apprehend those who have committed serious offenses.