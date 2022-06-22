The Granada Little League Intermediate All-Stars lost its championship bracket game 6-1 to the Danville/Tassajara/San Ramon Valley All-Stars on June 20. Granada lost in extra innings after giving up five runs in the eighth inning.
Both teams competed through seven innings. Danville took an early 1-0 lead after scoring a run in the second inning. Granada would answer with a run in the third inning to tie the game 1-1.
Both teams would dominate on the mound as neither allowed a run until extra innings. In the eighth inning, Danville would score five consecutive runs to take a 6-1 lead. Granada would be shutout in the eighth and would lose the game.
Luke Mirra led Granada with three hits on the day. Granada pitcher Emery Lentz led all pitchers in strikeouts with nine on the day.
Even with the loss, Granada will advance to the elimination championship on June 22. With a win, they would advance to the championship bracket to compete for the District 57 championships on June 24.