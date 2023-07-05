Alameda County — The Alameda County Grand Jury last week recommended for the second time since 2015 that the Alameda County Board of Supervisors adopt a whistleblower program and an ethics policy, including a code of conduct that applies to county employees, elected officials, vendors and volunteers.
The whistleblower program would provide oversight, “initiating, tracking, investigating and reporting on complaints, and implement ethics training for all county employees.”
The recommendation in the Grand Jury’s 2022-2023 Final Report released June 23 notes that the same suggestion was put forth by the county’s Grand Jury assembled in 2015.
“Despite repeated findings from prior Grand Juries on ethical violations and a specific recommendation to establish ethics policy and reporting mechanism in 2015, the Board of Supervisors has not acted for nearly a decade,” the Grand Jury report said. “Alameda County’s lack of an ethics policy and code of conduct specific to the County indicates that ethical government is not a priority.”
The Grand Jury suggests the Alameda County Board of Supervisors adopt the whistleblower program, ethics policy and a code of conduct by July 1, 2024.
At the time of the last recommendation, the Grand Jury found that it was not uncommon for political operatives “to influence administrative decisions on behalf of favored constituents.” Calling it a “culture of political interference,” the Grand Jury said a code of ethics and whistleblower policy were necessary to maintain the government’s integrity and administration of the county.”
When that report was released, the board said it would consider adopting a countywide ethics policy, but said it believed adequate safeguards were in place because county employees were subject to conflict of interest laws and other laws that protected whistleblowers.
“Despite the Board of Supervisors claim that ‘adequate safeguards are in place,’ over the past 10 years the Grand Jury has reported on at least five incidents that raised questions of the ethical climate and values within the Alameda County government,” the 2023 report said.
The current Grand Jury, comprised of 19 residents from throughout the county, including two from Livermore and one from Pleasanton, came to its conclusion after investigating a 2022 public complaint that alleged the Board took no action after the 2015 report.
The report did not identify the specific incidents, but noted other Grand Jury reports that raised questions about “the ethical climate and values within the Alameda County government.” The Grand Jury releases a report each year.
The 2013 report, for example, expressed concern about nepotism, citing a perception that government jobs were handed out as favors to elected officials. The 2016-2017 report found that while County Supervisors had broad discretionary spending powers when allocating excess funds, there was no oversight of their activities.
In 2018, the Grand Jury found problems with how the county handled free luxury-suite tickets it received from the Oakland Raiders and Oakland A’s. The current report also found that District Attorney’s office employees inappropriately used their county-provided email addresses to campaign during the 2018 election cycle.
“These reported incidents make clear that the specific state and county conflict-of-interest and whistleblower protection laws cited in the Board of Supervisor response to the 2015 Grand Jury recommendations, while necessary, are ineffectual as a code of ethical conduct for all county officials and employees,” the 2023 report said.
The 2022-23 Grand Jury interviewed elected and appointed county officials, examined state and county ordinances and codes, looked at codes of conduct and whistleblower policies in other cities in the Bay Area to reach its conclusion. They also searched through county websites for any documents that indicated there was any policy.
“None of the elected or appointed officials that spoke with the Grand Jury could provide or point the Grand Jury to an ethics policy or code of conduct that applied to all county officials and employees,” the report said. “Some witnesses said they were unsure if such a policy existed, while others said they were sure it did not exist. A County Supervisor also confirmed that no ethics policy existed and developing such a policy was a low priority.”
The web searches did find that some county departments had their own ethics-related policies. The county Behavioral Health Care Services had a policy in place to comply with federal laws to prevent Medicare fraud. The General Services department had a policy on accepting gifts from vendors, and the Human Resources Services had employees sign a document to ensure personnel records were kept confidential.
Other counties with ethics policies or an ethics commission included Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Cruz. Alameda County was the only county in the Bay Area not to have any form of a whistleblower policy, including a way to make complaints and track them, along with protections for employees to make misconduct known without it affecting their jobs.
Among the report’s findings was that Dublin, Alameda, Albany, Hayward, Oakland and Union City were cities within the county that had ethics policies or appointed commissions. Berkeley is in the process of creating a policy, along with protections for whistleblowers. Otherwise, only Oakland had a whistleblower program.
The Report concluded: “The development and adoption by the Board of Supervisors of a countywide ethics policy, including a code of conduct, and a comprehensive whistleblower program, will follow the best practices encouraged by national studies and embraced by other Bay Area Cities and counties,” the report said. “If the Board of Supervisors is, in fact, ‘committed to avoiding conflicts of interest and maintaining high ethical standards,’ it is long overdue.”
County officials must respond to the Grand Jury’s recommendations by August.