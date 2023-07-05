LOGO - Alameda County Seal

Alameda County — The Alameda County Grand Jury last week recommended for the second time since 2015 that the Alameda County Board of Supervisors adopt a whistleblower program and an ethics policy, including a code of conduct that applies to county employees, elected officials, vendors and volunteers.

The whistleblower program would provide oversight, “initiating, tracking, investigating and reporting on complaints, and implement ethics training for all county employees.”